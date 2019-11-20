Five Oregon State men’s soccer players have earned All-Pac-12 recognition, the conference office announced Wednesday.
Sofiane Djeffal, Joel Walker and Joe Hafferty all made the Pac-12 First Team, while Adrian Crespo was named to the conference’s second team. Eric Diaz netted All-Pac-12 Honorbale Mention.
Djeffal, who was also on the all-Pac-12 preseason team, earns first team honors for the second straight season. The sophomore scored three goals and had six assists on the season, bringing him into a tie for eighth in Oregon State history with 13 career assists.
Walker led Oregon State with six goals on the season, to go along with four assists. The junior started all 16 games, and was named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week on Oct. 29. His season was highlighted by a one-goal, two assist performance against UCLA.
Hafferty was a stalwart for the Beavers this season, seeing time both on the back line and in the midfield. The junior was an all-Pac-12 honorable mention last season, and tallied a pair of assists this year. Hafferty started 15 matches on the season, missing just one game due to red-card suspension.
Crespo started all 16 matches and led the team with eight assists, the second-highest total for a sophomore in Oregon State history.
Diaz earns Pac-12 honorable mention for the third straight season. The senior started 15 of Oregon State’s 16 matches, recording two goals and two assists.