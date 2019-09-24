Oregon State sophomore Sofiane Djeffal earned the Pac-12 player of the week on Tuesday.
Djeffal, who was named to the national team of the week by College Soccer News on Monday, scored two goals and had two assists in the Beavers’ two Pac-12 wins.
The midfielder started conference action by providing an assist on Joel Walker’s third-minute goal against UCLA, and followed that with a goal late in the first half. On Sunday, Djeffal converted a penalty kick early in the second half to level the score, before assisting on the game-winner minutes later.
The native of Nantes, France, is second in the Pac-12 with 11 points, on three goals and five assists. Djeffal was an all-Pac-12 preseason selection after he was named Pac-12 freshman of the year in 2018. He is already tied for ninth in Oregon State history with 12 assists.