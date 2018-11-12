Oregon State will make it's fourth NCAA men's soccer tournament appearance when the Beavers play host to SMU at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Lorenz Field.
The Beavers (10-5-3) received one of 24 at-large berths after finishing second in the Pac-12 Conference. It's their first appearance since 2014 when they defeated Denver, 1-0, in the opener before falling at Creighton 2-0.
SMU enters the tournament 10-4-3. The Mustangs have won six straight, including a shootout against Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference title game on Saturday. SMU has not lost since a 2-0 setback at UCF on Sept. 28.
Tickets for Thursday’s game are $10 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors.
The Beavers's six Pac-12 wins are the most in program history. Freshman Gloire Amanda has scored eight goals and senior Don Tchilao has added seven to lead the OSU offense.
The winner of Thursday's opener will head to No. 9 seed Saint Mary's (17-0-1). Stanford is the No. 8 seed and has a first-round bye while Washington, which handed the Beavers a 2-0 setback on Friday that denied OSU a share of the conference title, will host as well.
UCLA is the fourth Pac-12 team in the field and heads to Portland for its opener.