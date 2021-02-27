OSU men’s soccer: Beavers rally for comeback win thanks to pair of late goals

Just minutes after he buried the equalizer, Djeffal delivered another decisive play that swung the momentum of the match in Oregon State’s favor. After a UCLA corner kick, the ball was booted out to the midfield where it found Djeffal with plenty of open space ahead of him, and a group of UCLA defenders giving chase.

Djeffal dribbled toward the UCLA goal and Bruins’ midfielder Luke Bone was forced to grab his shirt and foul him in order to stop the breakaway. For the foul, Bone was given his second yellow card of the day and was sent off, leaving UCLA with 10 players.

From there, Oregon State upped the attacking tempo and were determined to find a winning goal.

“We just said, ‘You know what? (UCLA) are not going to breathe for the last 10 minutes,” Djeffal said. “As soon soon as they were down to 10 players, we just decided we were going to be everywhere — we’re going to play our way and dictate the game.”

The Beavers dominated possession from that point and worked to circulate the ball into the penalty area against a condensed, undermanned UCLA defense. That left plenty of space on the edge of the area, where Armas eventually created the winning goal.