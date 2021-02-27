OSU men’s soccer: Beavers rally for comeback win thanks to pair of late goals

Oregon State is off to one of the best starts in program history and has not faced many difficult moments this spring.
Coming into the weekend, the No. 13-ranked Beavers were 4-0 on the year and had not trailed for a single second.
Saturday, though, they fell behind early to a talented UCLA squad and faced the first true test of the season. Thanks to a relentless attacking mentality and a couple of moments of individual brilliance, the Beavers passed that test with flying colors and delivered a 2-1 comeback win over the Bruins to improve to 5-0 on the year and 2-0 in Pac-12 play.
“Football seems to give you exactly what you need when you need it,” Oregon State coach Terry Boss said. “This is what our group needed. We needed some adversity. We needed to see how we were going to handle difficult moments. Credit to UCLA, they did a great job and put some pressure on us early. We had to respond, and I couldn’t be more proud of how we did that.”
Javier Armas scored his first goal as an OSU player to complete the comeback. In the 85th minute, Armas, a sophomore midfielder from La Coruna, Spain, dribbled to the edge of the penalty area and uncorked a curling right-footed shot that found the back of the net and gave the Beavers the lead they had been chasing.
“Couldn’t be happier for Javi’s first goal here,” Boss said. “He deserves it. He’s been a warrior for us. I just couldn’t be happier for him to see a reward on the attacking side of it. Because a lot of the time he did the dirty work that goes a little bit unnoticed. But man, he did a fantastic job tonight.”
Armas’ industrious work deep in Oregon State’s midfield helped pave the way for a lot of the good moments the Beavers had on Saturday. But it was a dazzling set piece from their more advanced midfielder, Sofiane Djeffal, that brought them back into contention in the first place.
Trailing 1-0 in the 74th minute, Djeffal set up for a free kick at the right edge of the penalty area and saw a four-man wall set up to block the more exploited right side of the goal. So he took a more difficult route and laced a shot across the goal to the top left corner that found the back of the net and knotted the match at 1-1.
“My first choice was over the wall,” Djeffal said. “Then I realized that the goalkeeper was, for me, a little too much in the middle of the goal. So I changed my decision at the last moment and got the goal.”
Djeffal, a junior from Nantes, France, was the Pac-12 freshman of the year in 2018 and a first-team all-conference selection each of the past two seasons. He was an offensive spark for the Beavers all afternoon and was the creative force behind many of the 15 shots they created.
Just minutes after he buried the equalizer, Djeffal delivered another decisive play that swung the momentum of the match in Oregon State’s favor. After a UCLA corner kick, the ball was booted out to the midfield where it found Djeffal with plenty of open space ahead of him, and a group of UCLA defenders giving chase.
Djeffal dribbled toward the UCLA goal and Bruins’ midfielder Luke Bone was forced to grab his shirt and foul him in order to stop the breakaway. For the foul, Bone was given his second yellow card of the day and was sent off, leaving UCLA with 10 players.
From there, Oregon State upped the attacking tempo and were determined to find a winning goal.
“We just said, ‘You know what? (UCLA) are not going to breathe for the last 10 minutes,” Djeffal said. “As soon soon as they were down to 10 players, we just decided we were going to be everywhere — we’re going to play our way and dictate the game.”
The Beavers dominated possession from that point and worked to circulate the ball into the penalty area against a condensed, undermanned UCLA defense. That left plenty of space on the edge of the area, where Armas eventually created the winning goal.
“It was not easy, but we have a great group of guys. We’re relentless,” Djeffal said. “We saw it through. We worked hard and were honest with each other at halftime; we knew what we had to do. When you are honest with each other, most times you get rewarded for it.”
The Beavers outshot the Bruins 15-2, and UCLA’s only shot of the first half resulted in the opening goal. Bruins’ midfielder Andrew Paoli lobbed a long pass over the top of the Beavers’ defense, and Grayson Doody chested it down perfectly and then used his second touch to chip the ball over goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez.
The Bruins never threatened again after that, though.
Oregon State’s 5-0 start matches the 2015 squad for the best in program history. The Beavers will have a chance to move to 6-0 when they face California (0-2, 0-2) March 6 at 6 p.m.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney