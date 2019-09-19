The Oregon State men’s soccer team started the Pac-12 schedule with a big 2-0 win against UCLA at Lorenz Field.
The Beavers led 2-0 at the half and held off the Bruins the rest of the way.
OSU struck early and Joel Walker knocked in a shot three minutes into the game.
Sofianne Djeffal made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute with a corner kick that curled down to the goal and was batted by the UCLA goalie, but ended up bouncing into the net.
“I thought the guys came out early and set a really good tone for the game,” OSU coach Terry Boss said. “This was a game where both teams were going to have stretches of possession, and it was going to be about who could be more effective with it. I was happy with our time on the ball, and I was proud of our resiliency to defend and see the game out.”
The win is the Beavers’ seventh-straight Pac-12 home victory, a streak that dates back to Oct. 22, 2017.
The Beavers (4-3, 1-0) snapped a two-game losing streak.
OSU hosts San Diego State on Sunday.