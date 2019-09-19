{{featured_button_text}}
Beaver Sports Logo Dark Gray

The Oregon State men’s soccer team started the Pac-12 schedule with a big 2-0 win against UCLA at Lorenz Field.

The Beavers led 2-0 at the half and held off the Bruins the rest of the way.

OSU struck early and Joel Walker knocked in a shot three minutes into the game.

Sofianne Djeffal made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute with a corner kick that curled down to the goal and was batted by the UCLA goalie, but ended up bouncing into the net.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

“I thought the guys came out early and set a really good tone for the game,” OSU coach Terry Boss said. “This was a game where both teams were going to have stretches of possession, and it was going to be about who could be more effective with it. I was happy with our time on the ball, and I was proud of our resiliency to defend and see the game out.”

The win is the Beavers’ seventh-straight Pac-12 home victory, a streak that dates back to Oct. 22, 2017.

The Beavers (4-3, 1-0) snapped a two-game losing streak.

OSU hosts San Diego State on Sunday.

Get the latest Beaver sports news in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0