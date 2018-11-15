A clinical finish by junior Eric Diaz and staunch goalkeeping by freshman Adrian Fernandez powered the Oregon State men’s soccer team over SMU 1-0 at Lorenz Field on Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
Diaz’s laser from the left side at 67:53 broke a 1-1 standoff. Fernandez — fouled hard and upended while catching a ball inside the box with 14 seconds remaining — turned aside several chances in the closing minutes as the Mustangs pressed furiously for the tying goal in a frantic attempt to prolong their season.
The Beavers (11-5-3) thus advanced to the round of 32 for just the second time in the program’s 30-year history. They will face ninth-seeded St. Mary’s (17-0-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Stadium in Moraga, Calif.
“I couldn’t be happier for these guys,” OSU coach Terry Boss said. “We had a clear game plan, they executed it well and stuck together like the family they’ve become.
“As a coach, you couldn’t be prouder of that effort. Our mantra is, ‘brave and unshakable’ and the guys did a good job of not letting fouls or the referee influence how they played.
“We stuck to the game plan and their resiliency really shined through. This has been our expectation from Day 1.”
Freshman Sofiane Djeffal scored the other goal for OSU at 28:02 of the first half. Senior Don Tchilao assisted on both scores.
Diaz converted a perfect cross from Tchilao to send OSU back ahead 2-1 just 32 seconds after the Mustangs had tied the game on a corner kick. He settled Tchilao’s pinpoint pass, which traveled right to left almost the whole way across the 18-yard box, and Diaz calmly slotted home his third goal of the season.
“I saw Don go down the line. It’s something we practice all the time, getting to the end line and passing it,” Diaz said. “I was just in the right spot, perfect timing, and was composed on the finish.
“I saw everyone run by me and told myself, “If I hold my line it’s going to pop to me.’ Then two touches and finish it.
“It was very important” to match SMU’s goal so quickly, he added. “SMU was building momentum and getting that goal back so quickly really helped.”
Boss said he couldn’t be prouder of Diaz, a Woodburn High alum who earned honorable-mention all-Pac-12 honors Wednesday.
“He’s grown so much,” Boss said. “Tonight was a demonstration of who he is and his answer was big-time.
“He found himself in the right spot. He did a great job of exploiting space on the weak side all night. We got him the ball, and he executed.”
Fernandez had three saves. He stayed in the game after the late collision but his status for Sunday was uncertain immediately afterward. He has played every minute of every game this fall.
“He’s obviously been a big piece for us and he was fantastic again tonight,” Boss said of Fernandez. “We’re hoping he’s healthy and ready to go on Sunday.”
It was the second postseason victory in OSU history, and the first since a 1-0 opening-round triumph over Denver at Lorenz Field on Nov. 20, 2014. The Beavers improved to 2-3 all-time in NCAA play heading into Sunday’s game at St. Mary’s.
OSU never trailed in eliminating the Mustangs (10-5-3), the American Athletic Conference tournament champions who had not lost since Sept. 28. Djeffal finished off a three-way play with Gloire Amanda and Tchilao by directing a header to the lower left corner at 28:03 to give the Beavers the early lead.
Amanda started the connection by crossing the ball right to left to Tchilao inside the 18-yard box, to the keeper’s right. Tchilao headed it back toward the middle and Djeffal nodded it home.
SMU came out flying to start the second half and had more shots (6-5) and corners (2-0) in the final 45 minutes.
“They started throwing numbers forward and made a couple adjustments,” Diaz said. “We held the line well.”
Added sophomore defender Joe Hafferty: “We knew we had to stay switched on and organized every moment,” he said. “They came at us with the high pressure; the thing is, know when to play smart and kick it out, and we kept our style.
“We also got some phenomenal saves” from Fernandez. “He covered my end one time,” following a late giveway in the defensive third. “It’s unfortunate he got knocked in the head, I hope he’s alright.”
If the Beavers win Sunday, the will advance to the Sweet 16 on Nov. 24-25. The quarterfinals are Nov. 30 or Dec. 1. The College Cup is set for Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 at Harder Stadium at UC Santa Barbara. The semifinals and finals will be televised live by ESPNU.