STANFORD, Calif. — Oregon State played No. 12 Stanford to a 2-2 men's soccer draw Thursday night.
Seven days after defeating the then-top-ranked Cardinal 1-0 in Corvallis, the Beavers took the lead twice, only to see Stanford tie it both times.
OSU freshman Gloire Amanda scored his team-leading seven goal of the season for the Beavers (7-4-3, 3-2-1 Pac-12), capitalizing on a defensive mistake to find the net in the 21st minute.
Stanford (7-2-4, 4-1-1) answered in the 36th minute, on Tanner Beason's header off a free kick, before Oregon State's Albert Pedra scored just seconds before halftime after rebounding a teammate's shot that was blocked by the keeper.
It was Pedra's first goal of the season.
Stanford's will Richmond tied the match with a goal in the 68th minute.
Oregon State plays at California at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Women
LOS ANGELES — Oregon State took its seventh shutout loss in the last eight games Thursday as second-ranked USC took a 5-0 home win.
The Trojans had a 16-2 advantage in shots on goal. Sydney Studer and Emery Wallerich had the Beavers' attempts.
Oregon State keeper Lindsay Lamont made 11 saves. Penelope Hocking had two goals for the Trojans (13-1-1, 6-1 Pac-12).
The Beavers (2-13, 1-6) play at No. 9 UCLA at noon Sunday.