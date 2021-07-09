 Skip to main content
OSU women's rowing: Greene, Bishop receive All-America honors
OSU women's rowing: Greene, Bishop receive All-America honors

Two Oregon State women’s rowers have earned All-America honors, the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association announced this week.

Muryn Greene was named to the All-America second team, while Sierra Bishop was named to the honorable mention.

Greene and Bishop both raced in the varsity-8 in all six competitions this season. Greene competed in the stroke seat, while Bishop saw time in the 3-seat, 4-seat and 5-seat. The duo helped OSU to a fourth-place finish with 21 team points at the Pac-12 Championships, the team's highest finish since 2009.

Greene and Bishop assisted in the Beavers in defeating Washington State and winning back the Tammy Crawford Plate and Jodi Winchell Cup. The Tammy Crawford Plate is awarded to the winner of the varsity-8 race in the Oregon State and WSU dual. The Jodi Winchell Cup goes to the team that has the most team points in the OSU vs. Washington State dual.

For her efforts this season, Greene earned All-Pac-12 honors. Bishop was named to the Pac-12 Honor Roll.

Bishop, from Wilsonville, has been selected to represent the United States at the upcoming U23 World Championships. Greene, from Northern Ireland, was chosen to compete for Great Britain in the event, but will not take part due to COVID-19-related squad restrictions.

