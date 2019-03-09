STANFORD, Calif. — The Oregon State women’s rowing team dropped four races to No. 3-ranked Stanford at Redwood Shores Lagoon.
“All the boats did a good job of capitalizing on a great racing opportunity,” OSU coach Kate Maxim. “We look forward to building off of what we learned today and developing more speed as we prepare for the next race of the season.”
Oregon State’s Varsity 8 traversed the 2,000-meter course in the first race of the day in 6-minutes, 41.7-seconds, just over 10 seconds behind Stanford (6:31.2).
In the second race of the morning, the Beavers’ Second Varsity 8 was outpaced by Stanford. OSU’s 2V8 crossed the finish line in 6:46.2, while Stanford finished in 6:27.2.
In the Varsity 4+ race, Oregon State’s crew again placed second to Stanford. The Beavers covered the course in 7:43.5.
In the Second Varsity 4+ race, Stanford outpaced the Beavers by 15 seconds as Oregon State finished the course with a time of 8:07.7.
The Beavers head to Spokane for races with Washington State, LMU, Gonzaga and Seattle Pacific on March 24.