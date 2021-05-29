OSU rowing: Beavers 14th at nationals

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. - The No. 16 Oregon State men’s rowing team closed out the season with strong finishes from each of the three crews who competed at the finals of the Intercollegiate Rowing Association (IRA) National Championships on Saturday.

Closing the day for the Beavers, the varsity crew finished second in their final. They finished 14th overall, with a time of 6:22.126, to tie their highest finish under head coach Gabe Winkler.

“You can definitely call this year memorable,” Winkler said. “After the varsity final, after the trailer was loaded, the varsity team shared some of the funny moments from this past year. Even in a COVID-crazy year, we had some laughs. The weather was downright miserable for the racing today but there were plenty of smiles all around.”

The third varsity crew finished 12th overall with a time of 6:43.430 in the B final.

The junior varsity boat took a first-place finish in its final.

