OSU men's rowing: Beavers open season against Huskies

LOWELL — The Oregon State men’s rowing team took on Washington for the first race of the 2021 season on Saturday at Dexter Lake.

The morning started with the Varsity and Junior Varsity teams coming in second to one of the top teams in the nation.

Coxed by Ethan DeBorja, the Varsity boat of Andrew Balsbaugh, Cal Labonski, Brian Tames, Jacoby Wilson, Tristan Gavin, Colin Lindquist, Nils Patrick and Ryan Coulter in the bow came in with a final time of 6 minutes, 13.8 seconds.

With a time of about 12 seconds more, the JV boat, coxed by Drew Riviello and crewed by William La Fond, Ben La Fond, Christian Touhey, Ryan Ghalayini, Zach Niedermeyer, Nathan Purtzer, Chris Neihoff and Nick Taylor came in with a time of 6:25.2.

The Beavers' third Varsity-8 boat finished in 6:43.7 with the Varsity-4 boat closing the race in 7:53.5.

Oregon State will take a week off before heading to Spokane, Washington to face Gonzaga on April 17.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0