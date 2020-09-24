Pac-12 unveils plans for playing football this fall

There will be football at Reser Stadium this fall after all.
The Pac-12 announced Thursday that it will begin its football season Nov. 6, with all 12 teams scheduled to play games in Week 1. Each team will play a seven-game schedule, with the conference championship scheduled for Dec. 19.
The conference champion will be eligible for the College Football playoff.
A conclusion on how to start the season was reached after the conference chancellors and presidents held their second meeting in as many weeks and agreed on a plan for safely moving forward with the season.
The decision from the Pac-12 CEOs is a full reversal of their initial Aug. 11 decision to postpone all sports until at least Jan. 1. At that time, the CEO group voted unanimously to delay the season after discussions with the Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee brought them to the conclusion that it was not safe to continue with a typical sports calendar due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
However, the conference quickly reopened discussions of starting its season last week, after the Big Ten announced that it will begin an eight-game football schedule on Oct. 23.
The conference CEO group met last Friday, and some thought the meeting could lead to a definitive start date. But the group punted the decision a week down the road in order to buy more time for schools to gain approval to practice from state and local health agencies.
Some of the roadblocks to getting all member schools approved still remained early Thursday.
Boulder County issued an order halting all gatherings of residents between the ages of 18 and 22 and declared that “anywhere in the city of Boulder may not participate in gatherings of any size.”
That includes organized athletics, meaning University of Colorado will not be able to begin team workouts for at least two weeks. In a copy of the public health order, Boulder County stated that intercollegiate team practices are considered a gathering and are prohibited.
The order comes one day after the Colorado Department of Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at CU Boulder, with 1,198 students and 12 staff members testing positive.
While Oregon State has received clearance from Benton County to practice, and the University of Oregon has received similar clearance from Lane County, the Pac-12 also will need to submit a detailed plan on how it will safely return to sports in the state.
As of last week, the conference had still not submitted that plan to Gov. Kate Brown’s office. A spokesperson from Gov. Brown’s office did not immediately respond when asked Thursday if the Pac-12 has submitted details.
Several of the California schools, Stanford and California in particular, were still awaiting approval to practice from local health agencies last week, despite receiving approval at the state level.
However, according to a Thursday report from Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News, those local health agencies committed to expanding cohorts to a workable number for football practice.
While many are skeptical about the reality of a safe return to sports amid a global pandemic, the Pac-12 struck a deal earlier this month that the conference believes will keep players safe. On Sept. 3, the conference announced an agreement with Quidel Corporation to conduct daily, rapid COVID-19 tests on athletes, with hopes that all 12 member schools would have testing machines on campus by the end of September.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!