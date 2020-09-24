Pac-12 unveils plans for playing football this fall

The conference CEO group met last Friday, and some thought the meeting could lead to a definitive start date. But the group punted the decision a week down the road in order to buy more time for schools to gain approval to practice from state and local health agencies.

Some of the roadblocks to getting all member schools approved still remained early Thursday.

Boulder County issued an order halting all gatherings of residents between the ages of 18 and 22 and declared that “anywhere in the city of Boulder may not participate in gatherings of any size.”

That includes organized athletics, meaning University of Colorado will not be able to begin team workouts for at least two weeks. In a copy of the public health order, Boulder County stated that intercollegiate team practices are considered a gathering and are prohibited.

The order comes one day after the Colorado Department of Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at CU Boulder, with 1,198 students and 12 staff members testing positive.