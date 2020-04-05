OSU Wrestling: Chris Pendleton hopes to use in-state recruiting to revive program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chris Pendleton spent much of last Monday waiting for the messages and calls to slow down, just so he could place a takeout order for lunch. But by mid-afternoon, his phone became unusable as an endless stream of congratulatory messages popped up on his screen.

Pendleton was announced as Oregon State’s head wrestling coach Monday and received a massive outpouring of encouragement from the wrestling community for landing the coveted job. The 38-year-old former collegiate star will try to provide a spark to a Beavers’ program that has plenty of historical success, but not much recently.

“People forget that not too long ago, this was a perennial top-10 program that was putting out multiple All-Americans every year,” Pendleton said in a conference call Tuesday. “Now it’s my responsibility to get us back to that level.”

He said he has had a lot of opportunities to take over programs during his coaching career, but passed them up as he waited for the right fit. He praised the facilities and “family environment” that OSU brings to the table, but that the ultimate deciding factor was the program's strong legacy.