OSU wrestling: Beavers split opening duals

The Oregon State wrestling team split a pair of duals at Gill Coliseum Saturday night, defeating Campbell, 23-12, before a 21-12 loss to Lehigh.

Mateo Olmos and Grant Willits both went 2-0 on the night. Olmos defeated Campbell’s Austin Murphy, 6-4, in his first bout at 174, then followed that with a 4-1 decision over Lehigh’s Jake Logan in his second.

Willits defeated Campbell’s Shannon Hanna, 7-4, at 141. He followed that with a 3-0 decision over Lehigh’s Dan Moran.

Brandon Kaylor and Gary Traub also contributed to the win. Kaylor opened his season with a pin in just 2:46 to put OSU up early by a 6-0 count.

Traub capped off OSU’s first dual with a 27-9 technical fall for his first win as a Beaver. The victory assured OSU of the win after Campbell had picked up a pair of victories at 184 and 197 pounds.

Willits’ brother, Hunter, took 157, 5-0. Matthew Olguin (15-9 decision) at 165 also won his season debut.

The Beavers and Mountain Hawks took a 12-12 tie into the 184-pound bout but Lehigh picked up three consecutive decisions to win the dual by nine.

Jason Shaner won his only bout of the night, 10-8, over Malyke Hines at 133. He was followed by Grant Willits’ second win and then Cory Crooks, who won, 6-4, at 149 over Manzona Bryant IV.

The Beavers will travel to take on No. 2 Penn State on Saturday in Manheim, Pennsylvania.

