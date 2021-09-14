OSU women's golf: Beavers place 8th at New Mexico tournament

Ellie Slama notched her 13th career top-10 finish to lead the Oregon State women's golf team at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational on Tuesday in Albuquerque, N.M.

The Beavers opened their 2021-22 season with an eighth-place finish after posting a 15-over 287-292-300—879 at the par-72, 6,317-yard UNM Championship Golf Course.

Slama tied for sixth with a 2-under 71-69-74—214 that included 11 birdies over the three rounds. Redshirt freshmen Madde Sund and Danique Stokmans, and Kelsey Webster (transfer from Colorado) made their Oregon State debuts this week.

Sund shot her best score in Tuesday’s final round, an even-par 72, which moved her five spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 26th place. Stokmans shot a 5-over 68-76-77—221 to finish in a tie for 32nd place.

Webster finished in a tie for 48th place with a 9-over 73-74-78—225, while Issy Taylor carded a 16-over 78-77-77—232 to finish in a tie for 78th.

BYU won the 16-team event with a 6-under 858, while San Jose State finished second with an even-par 864 and host New Mexico rounded out the top three with a 3-over 867.