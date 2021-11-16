OSU women's basketball: Lancers a dangerous foe

The Oregon State women’s basketball team did a lot of things well on Friday night in a season-opening 82-52 home win over Loyola Marymount.

Coach Scott Rueck may have been most pleased with the 13 blocked shots the team recorded.

“It was nice to see that level of intensity and focus on the defensive end, not that we were perfect, but you know the effort was there,” Rueck said. “Offensively, we haven’t shot the ball probably quite like we can. But I like the way we’re executing.”

There were still plenty of things to work on, however, in preparation for Wednesday’s game against California Baptist. The Beavers will host the Lancers at 7 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.

Rueck said his team committed “way too many turnovers” against Loyola Marymount. Some of those turnovers he attributed to a lack of familiarity early in the season and others to a touch of carelessness.

The coach also thinks the team can be more accurate in its defensive responsibilities.

“We survived some situations where we were a bit out of position. That’s going to come as we have more experience as a team,” Rueck said.

He also expects the team to shoot better, especially from beyond the arc. The Beavers were a solid 34 for 64 from the field against the Lions (53.1%) but were just 5 of 17 (29.4%) on 3-pointers. That percentage would have been worse if freshman AJ Marotte had not made all three of her attempts from deep.

Freshman point guard Talia von Oelhoffen is confident the shooting will improve.

“We do have a lot of shooters, girls that can shoot it from out there, but we just haven’t really been showing that. I think we all have a different mindset coming into this game and I think you can expect our percentages to be a lot higher,” von Oelhoffen said.

California Baptist is coming off a very successful 2020-21 season. The Lancers went 26-1 and won the Western Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships. The program was not eligible to play in the NCAA tournament because it was still in the transition process to Division I after making that move for the 2018-19 season.

Instead, the Lancers played in the WNIT, advancing to the quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Rice, 79-55.

“This is a Division I basketball team that ran away with their conference last year. Highly efficient offense, highly efficient defense. They do a good job of position defense. They try to keep you away from the basket. They do the things that any good team does,” Rueck said.

California Baptist returned its entire rotation intact, including point guard Ane Olaeta, who led Division I in assists per game last season at 7.8 per game.

The Lancers were a dangerous shooting team last year, averaging just under 10 made 3-pointers per game.

“We’ve been looking forward to this game. You’ve got a champion coming in that expects to win and when you watch them play they’ve got a little swagger to them,” Rueck said.

