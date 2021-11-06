OSU women's basketball: Beavers rout Vikings in exhibition

The No. 14 Oregon State women's basketball team defeated Western Washington, 73-43, on Saturday in an exhibition at Gill Coliseum

The Beavers will open the regular season at 8 p.m. Friday when Loyola Marymount visits Gill Coliseum.

Ellie Mack led the Beavers with 14 points and six rebounds, shooting 6-for-7 from the floor. Talia von Oelhoffen recorded 11 points, five assists and two blocks, while Taylor Jones put up 10 points and pulled down five rebounds.

Emily Codding scored nine points in her first appearance at Gill Coliseum. Freshman Greta Kampschroeder pulled down eight rebounds.

Mack sunk a 3-pointer to give Oregon State a 28-26 lead mid-way through the second quarter, and Codding and Jelena Mitrovic hit back-to-back triples to extend the advantage to 34-26. The Beavers headed to the break in front 36-29.

OSU continued to add to its advantage in the third quarter, taking a 48-33 lead into the third-quarter media timeout. The Beavers out-scored the Vikings 17-5 in the third quarter to head to the closing frame up 53-34.

Oregon State out-scored Western Washington 32-14 on points in the paint, and held a 54-42 advantage in rebounding. The Beavers went a perfect 16-for-16 from the stripe.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.