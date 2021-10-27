OSU women's basketball: Beavers have the size, versatility to be a defensive power

Jones thinks the team has the pieces in place to be very effective defensively.

“I think it’s going to be hard to get past us on the defensive end and hard to score on us. Hopefully, we won’t give up a lot of layups this year because we’ll have a bunch of rim protection,” Jones said. “I think our defense is going to be very, very key this year. I think we’re going to be great at it.”

Point guard Talia von Oelhoffen is looking forward to playing with this frontcourt.

“Obviously, that’s a point guard’s dream to play with posts like that. Just the depth, having four true centers that could start at any DI team in the nation, to have so many of them, it’s amazing to play with and I’m so excited for it,” von Oelhoffen said.

Outside of their posts, the Beavers are also blessed with good depth and size at the wing position. Taya Corosdale, a 6-3 redshirt junior, and Ellie Mack, a 6-3 redshirt senior, are two of the options at that spot.

Looking at the roster, it is clear that Rueck has good options available all over the floor and in the coming weeks he will have some difficult decisions to make when it comes to naming starters and setting a rotation.