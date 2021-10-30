OSU volleyball: Massey sets all-time digs record

The Oregon State volleyball team dropped a home decision Friday night to Pac-12 foe Colorado, falling 25-22, 18-25, 24-26, 19-25 at Gill Coliseum.

During the match, senior Grace Massey broke Oregon State's all-time digs record. Massey needed 12 digs to surpass the previous record set by Becky Defoe in 2013. Massey finished the match with 16 digs.

Junior Lindsey Schell and freshman Vivian Light paced Oregon State with 13 kills and three blocks apiece. Freshman Izzi Szulczewski collected her eighth double-double of the season off 43 assists and 18 digs and tied her career high with six kills.

Senior Maddie Goings was one kill shy of her second double-double of the year with nine kills to go along with 15 digs.

Colorado held the advantage in aces, 9-4, blocks, 11-8, assists, 50-48, and digs, 89-78 while OSU held the slight 54-53 kill advantage.

The Beavers (3-18, 1-10 Pac-12) will host No. 19 Utah at 11 a.m. Sunday.

