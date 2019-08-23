Former Oregon State student-athletes Hunter Smith and Taylor Ricci have been named as recipients of Pac-12 Postgraduate Scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year, the conference office announced Friday.
The scholarships, worth $9,000 each, are awarded to up to two student-athletes from each Pac-12 school annually. Each maintained a minimum 3.0 grade point average and demonstrated a commitment to education, campus and community involvement, and leadership.
A native of Roswell, Georgia, Smith recently graduated from Oregon State and will pursue a postgraduate degree in marine engineering at Newcastle University.
Smith was a three-time Pac-12 all-academic selection and earned Intercollegiate Rowing Association (IRA) all-academic recognition in 2019. A team captain in 2019, Smith was named to the Pac-12 all-conference team as a senior. During his OSU career, Smith helped his team to berths at IRA Championships four times including twice in the Beavers’ Varsity 8.
Ricci, who hails from North Vancouver, B.C., graduated from OSU with a degree in exercise and sport science. She is enrolled in medical school at the University of British Columbia.
A three-time Pac-12 all-academic first-team selection and a four-time scholastic all-american by the National Association of Collegiate Gymnastics Coaches/Women (NACGC/W), Ricci lettered for the Beavers four times from 2014-17. She hit 48 out of 49 career routines and helped her team reach the NCAA Championships twice.
During her time at Oregon State, Ricci, along with former OSU men’s soccer player Nathan Braaten, started Oregon State’s nationally recognized mental health awareness initiative, Dam Worth It.
To be selected for a Pac-12 Postgraduate Scholarship, a student-athlete must have:
• Maintained an overall undergraduate minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.00 (based on a 4.00 scale);
• Completed his/her final season of intercollegiate athletics eligibility in all sports or be in his/her final year of undergraduate study, having exhausted athletics eligibility in all sports;
• Been accepted to or already be enrolled as a full-time student in a graduate or professional program at an accredited institution, or in a postgraduate program for which an undergraduate degree is required for admission;
• Performed with distinction as a member of a varsity team; and
• Exemplified behavior, both in competition and beyond, in a manner that has brought credit to the student-athlete, the institution, and intercollegiate athletics.