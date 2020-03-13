OSU sports: Barnes addresses coronavirus issues

As additional news regarding Oregon State athletics was released on Friday, athletic director Scott Barnes held a conference call to address some of the current issues caused by the coronavirus.
OSU announced that it has suspended all athletic-related activities and events, including practices for all student-athletes through March 29.
Here is the remainder of the press release: “This policy is based on social distancing recommendations presented by medical professionals.
“Department leadership, in conjunction with the NCAA, the Pac-12 Conference, and medical professionals, are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 virus nationally and internationally.
“Updates to future athletics-related events will be made as merited.”
Barnes said there is still a chance that spring sports might be able to compete in a partial season, although the NCAA championships have been called off.
“The likelihood is they could be canceled, but that has not been determined fully,” Barnes said. “There’s more to come on that.
“At this point we will do a check in on March 29 and we’ll take a look in there and make further decisions.”
There had been talk circulating about the possibility of athletes regaining their eligibility so they can make up the lost competition next year.
On Friday, the NCAA made that a reality and decided that spring athletes will be granted another season of eligibility.
“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” the NCAA’s Division I coordination committee said in a statement. “Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”
Athletes in winter sports have not yet been included
It would mean current seniors on the OSU men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics and wrestling could all return if they choose to stay in school.
“It’s something obviously that number one, we advocate and we would love to see that,” Barnes said.
With the cancellation or suspension of sports events, the NCAA and member school stand to lose some money.
Barnes said the focus needs to be on the health of the student-athletes.
“We know that there will be significant financial ramifications,” he said.
Athletes are not allowed to take part in team practices but they can use the Sports Performance Center.
“But only with specific measures,” Barnes said. “We will limit that use in terms of social distancing.”