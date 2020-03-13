OSU sports: Barnes addresses coronavirus issues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Friday, the NCAA made that a reality and decided that spring athletes will be granted another season of eligibility.

“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” the NCAA’s Division I coordination committee said in a statement. “Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”

Athletes in winter sports have not yet been included

It would mean current seniors on the OSU men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics and wrestling could all return if they choose to stay in school.

“It’s something obviously that number one, we advocate and we would love to see that,” Barnes said.

With the cancellation or suspension of sports events, the NCAA and member school stand to lose some money.

Barnes said the focus needs to be on the health of the student-athletes.

“We know that there will be significant financial ramifications,” he said.