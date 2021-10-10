OSU roundup: Tkachenko leads Beavers to win over California in Pac-12 volleyball

Oregon State freshman Kateryna Tkachenko led the Beavers to a three-set sweep of California on Sunday at Gill Coliseum.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-15, 25-18 for the Beavers.

Tkachenko recorded 16 kills off 24 attacks with one block and three digs. Senior Maddie Goings had 10 kills and two service aces. She also finished with a block and three digs. As a team, OSU finished with 46 kills.

Freshman Izzi Szulczewski continued her strong season, picking up the match point with a service ace in the third set to seal the OSU win. The freshman posted her seventh double-double of the season finishing with 32 assists and 11 digs. She also helped the Beavers offensively with six kills. Grace Massey led Oregon State with 13 digs and added six assists and one ace.

Oregon State (3-13, 1-5 Pac-12) will host Washington State at 6 p.m. Friday and Washington at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Women's soccer

Oregon State recorded its fourth shutout of the season, defeating Arizona, 2-0, at Lorenz Field. This is the Beavers' first win over the Wildcats since 2012.