OSU roundup: Tkachenko leads Beavers to win over California in Pac-12 volleyball

Oregon State freshman Kateryna Tkachenko led the Beavers to a three-set sweep of California on Sunday at Gill Coliseum.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-15, 25-18 for the Beavers.
Tkachenko recorded 16 kills off 24 attacks with one block and three digs. Senior Maddie Goings had 10 kills and two service aces. She also finished with a block and three digs. As a team, OSU finished with 46 kills.
Freshman Izzi Szulczewski continued her strong season, picking up the match point with a service ace in the third set to seal the OSU win. The freshman posted her seventh double-double of the season finishing with 32 assists and 11 digs. She also helped the Beavers offensively with six kills. Grace Massey led Oregon State with 13 digs and added six assists and one ace.
Oregon State (3-13, 1-5 Pac-12) will host Washington State at 6 p.m. Friday and Washington at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Women's soccer
Oregon State recorded its fourth shutout of the season, defeating Arizona, 2-0, at Lorenz Field. This is the Beavers' first win over the Wildcats since 2012.
Junior Sophie Conrad scored her third goal of the season on a header, assisted by senior Laura Galceran. The goal gave Oregon State a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.
That score held until the 50th minute when sophomore Amber Jackson scored her fifth goal of the season with an assist from junior Brianna McReynolds.
Senior goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba made three saves to earn her third solo shutout of the season.
Oregon State (11-2-0, 3-2-0 Pac-12) will host UCLA at 4 p.m. Friday.
Men's soccer
Oregon State earned a road draw at Stanford, as the Beavers and Cardinal finished level at 2-2 at Cagan Stadium in Stanford, California.
With the tie, No 15 Oregon State (7-1-2, 3-0-1 Pac-12) remains undefeated in conference play.
The Beavers took an early 2-0 lead on goals from Adrian Molina-Diaz and Sofiane Djeffal. The two are now tied for the team lead with five goals apiece.
The Cardinal cut the advantage in half in the 33rd, and leveled the score in the 36th to send the game to the break even at 2-2.
The Beavers will host Saint Mary’s on Friday at Lorenz Field.