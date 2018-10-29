Senior Don Tchilao scored in overtime to send the Oregon State men’s soccer team to a 4-3 win over UCLA on Sunday in an instant classic and into sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 Conference.
Senior Hassani Dotson put the Beavers in front late in regulation before UCLA leveled the score to force overtime. Tchilao then, using a great piece of individual skill, scored the game-winner.
“Our seniors’ expectation, and their belief in each other, has been special,” first-year coach Terry Boss said. “They have been a pivotal part of leading this team forward. That senior group is fantastic and we wouldn’t be here without them.”
Freshman Gloire Amanda scored his eighth goal of the season in the first half, while fellow first-year Beaver Sofiane Djeffal netted his fourth of the year in the second half.
UCLA drew first blood in the 34th on a goal from the left side of the box. The Beavers nearly came back with an immediate equalizer, but Amanda’s header clanged off the crossbar.
The freshman leveled the score two minutes before the break. Anthony Atilola started the move off by finding Tchilao with a beautiful ball to the right wing. Tchilao’s cross reached the head of Amanda, who flicked it into the net.
Atilola put one in the net with about 30 minutes left, but he was ruled offside. The Bruins retook the lead in the 64th on a free kick from just outside the box.
Djeffal leveled the game with a moment of magic in the 68th, as he used an excellent touch to take the ball out of the air before finishing into the bottom corner from 18 yards out.
Dotson capitalized on a scramble in the box after a Djeffal free kick to put the Beavers in front, but UCLA leveled the score in the 85th to send the match to extra time.
Tchilao ended things in the 93rd minute, as he found some open space near the top of the 18, and finished his shot to the left of the keeper.
Oregon State will close out the regular season on Nov. 9 when they head north for a matchup with Washington.
Volleyball
TEMPE, Ariz. — The volleyball team beat Arizona State in four sets, wining 18-25, 25-21. 25-21, 25-22.
The Beavers, who earned their first Pac-12 win of the season, improved their overall record to 11-13 and 1-11 in Pac-12 play.
Amy Underdown registered a match-high 17 kills while Maddie Goings added 10 and Maddy Gravley eight kills. Grace Massey led three Beavers with 16 digs to anchor the back row defense while Gravley and Haylie Bennett led the Beavers with four blocks apiece.
“It’s good to get that monkey off the back,” coach Mark Barnard said. “This was a total team effort today. We had a lot of people playing well at the same time, which is something we had been missing.”
Oregon State hosts UCLA on Friday and USC visits on Nov. 4.
Rowing
PORTLAND — The women’s rowing team wrapped up its fall season at the Portland Fall Classic by picking up two wins. The Beavers took first place in the Women’s Collegiate Division I JV 8+ and the Women’s Collegiate/Open Novice 8+.
In the JV8, Oregon State outpaced Washington State by more than 10 seconds for the win in just the second race of the day for the Beavers. The Beavers crushed the competition in their other win of the day in the Novice 8+.
In the V8, Oregon State placed second behind Portland. The Beavers entered two boats into the V4, claiming second place and fourth place overall. In the JV4, Oregon State again had multiple entries finishing in third and fourth place.
The men’s team entered all three boats in the Varsity 8+ category, the only race for the Beavers.
Women’s soccer
The women's soccer team dropped a 4-0 decision at home to Arizona State.
Oregon State (2-16, 1-9) is at Oregon on Friday to close out the season.