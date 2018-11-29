The Oregon State women's soccer team had 11 players earn Pac-12 All-Academic honors, the conference office announced Wednesday.
Senior Kate Evans (psychology) and redshirt freshman Mylene Gorzynski (biochemistry and molecular biology) both earned first-team recognition.
Evans was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team earlier this year. Gorzynski, a Corvallis High graduate, notched her first academic honor in her first year eligible for the award. Senior Allison Pantuso (psychology) earned second-team recognition.
Kaillen Fried (accounting), Lindsay LaMont (nutrition), Toni Malone (psychology), Shea O'Connor (kinesiology), Diana Santiago (ethnic studies and sociology), Emery Wallerich (digital communication arts), McKenzie Weinert (digital communications arts) and Jessi Witherington (pre-therapy kinesiology) all earned All-Academic Honorable Mention.
OSU baseball on TV 23 times
The defending national champion Oregon State baseball team will play on television 23 times in 2019.
The 23 broadcasts mark the most for any Pac-12 squad.
The team’s first scheduled game on TV is slated for March 10 against Coastal Carolina in Seattle. Eleven of Oregon State’s last 12 regular season games, meanwhile, will air on the Pac-12 Network.