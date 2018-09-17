SAN FRANCISCO — Oregon State setter Maddie Sheehan has been named as the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week the Conference announced Monday.
Sheehan, who is studying BioHealth Sciences, directed the OSU volleyball team's offense to a 3-0 weekend at the SDSU/USD Challenge. She ran a varied offense tying her career-high with 44 assists in OSU’s five-set defeat of No. 23 San Diego on Saturday afternoon. She added career-bests with six kills and five blocks and registered her third career double-double with 12 digs against the Toreros to fill the stat sheet.
Sheehan also led the Beavers to victories over UTEP and San Diego State on Friday posting 37 assists against the Miners and 34 assists against the Aztecs.
It is the first Pac-12 award of Sheehan’s career.
The Beavers host their home opener Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. when the Seattle Redhawks visit Gill Coliseum. The match also marks the official debut of the new center-hung videoboard.
Women's golf
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Amanda Minni and Ellie Slama both posted match play wins at the East West Match Play Challenge on Monday.
The Oregon State women’s golf team fell to Iowa State 3-2 in the first round of the championships bracket. The Beavers will compete against Ohio State starting at 6 a.m. CT (8 a.m. PT) on Tuesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
Minni, a sophomore from Delta, B.C., had five birdies that helped her defeat Taglao Jeeravivitaporn 4 and 3. Slama, a sophomore from Salem, Ore., was credited with a 1 and 3 win over Chayanit Wangmahaporn.
“I’m proud of the way Amanda bounced back and how Olivia (Benzin) and Ellie stayed mentally level through their rounds,” Oregon State head coach Dawn Shockley said. “Unfortunately, we made too many bogeys and we beat ourselves today.”
Men's golf
DRIGGS, Idaho — Spencer Tibbits held the individual lead and the Oregon State men’s golf team was in second place when play was halted due to darkness at the Showdown in the Rockies on Monday.
Tibbits finished 35 of the 36 scheduled holes on the opening day to hold a one-stroke lead at 9 under. He shot a 2-under 70 in the morning round and had seven birdies and no bogeys in the second 18 before play was halted.
The Beavers are 6 under with Tibbits and Kyosuke Hara each needing to finish one hole. Utah is at 11 under and Texas Tech is 5 under. Both teams had two players on the course when play was halted.
The second round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament will be finished before the final round begins at 8 a.m. MT (7 a.m. PT) on Tuesday. Live scoring is available at golfstat.com.