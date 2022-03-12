OSU roundup: Relay team places 4th at NCAA Indoor Championships

The Oregon State distance medley relay team finished fourth on Friday evening at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.

Kaylee Mitchell, Adael Scatena, Mari Friedman, and Grace Fetherstonhaugh posted a time of 10 minutes, 58.76 seconds and earned First-Team All-America honors. Arkansas won the race with a season best time of 10:51.37.

"Today was a special day for this program," said head coach Louie Quintana. "The four women were so poised and impressive. All of Beaver Nation should be proud of this team. Fourth in the nation doesn't sound too bad."

On Saturday, Fetherstonhaugh placed ninth in the final of the 3000 meters with a time of 9:05.13. Mitchell was 12th in 9:08.58.

Baseball

Gavin Logan and Jacob Melton homered and Jacob Kmatz picked up his third win of the season in Oregon State’s 5-1 victory over Washington State on Saturday at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman, Washington.

The win clinches the series for the Beavers, who took a 13-3 victory in the season-opener on Friday.

Oregon State (11-1, 2-0 Pac-12 Conference) goes for a sweep of the Cougars (7-7, 0-2) on Sunday.

Logan drilled a home run over the right-field wall in the sixth, giving OSU a 3-1 lead and breathing room. The Beavers scored solo runs in the first and second on a Wade Meckler steal of home and and RBI single from Kyle Dernedde, respectively.

Melton added to the OSU lead with a two-run home run in the seventh. This is Melton's sixth home run of the season and he leads the Pac-12 with 25 RBI.

Kmatz (3-0) struck out five while limiting the Cougars to five hits and a run over five innings to earn the win. His lone blemish came on a solo home run by Collin Montez in the second.

Kmatz was relieved by Ryan Brown, who was followed by DJ Carpenter. Brown and Carpenter combined to hold WSU hitless over four innings. They did not issue a walk and combined to strike out three.

Grant Taylor (2-1) started for WSU, and held the Beavers to five hits and three runs in six innings.

On Friday, Oregon State hit four home runs, including three in the first inning. Justin Boyd hit a three-run home run in the first, which was followed by a solo shot by Melton. Logan, who set a career-best with four hits, also hit a two-run blast for the Beavers in the first, who ended the frame with an 8-0 lead.

Melton’s second blast of the day came in the eighth, and drove in two to give OSU a 10-run advantage.

Cooper Hjerpe (4-0) started and went 5⅓ innings for the Beavers for the win. The lefty got into a bit of a jam in the first two innings, allowing three runs. He settled down over the back end of his start, retiring the last eight batters he faced.

Washington State starter McKabe Cottrell (1-3) allowed nine runs on 10 hits in 4⅓ innings.

Softball

No. 23 Oregon State split its Saturday double-header against Portland State at Kelly Field. The Beavers ended the day with a 9-1 victory in six innings, but lost game one, 6-1. That loss snapped the Beavers' 17-game winning streak.

OSU scored nine runs in the sixth inning to take down the Vikings in the second contest of the double-dip. Frankie Hammoude and Kaylah Nelson both his two home runs in the frame, while Kiki Escobar had a two-RBI double. Eliana Gottlieb walked things off with an RBI single up the middle. Hammoude’s dinger was her ninth of the season.

Sarah Haendiges didn’t allow an earned run in six innings of work, surrendering just five hits and striking out eight. Grace Messmer recorded two hits and scored a run. Madison Simon reached twice, recording a hit, a walk and a run scored.

The pitchers dominated the first five innings of game two, as the teams remained scoreless heading to the sixth. Portland State opened the scoring in the top of the frame, before the Beaver offense exploded in the bottom of the sixth to lock down the victory.

Oregon State dropped game one of the doubleheader 6-1, snapping the Beavers’ 17-game winning streak.

Messmer drove in Oregon State’s only run of the contest, hammering a single to center in the bottom of the second. Simon recorded two hits in the contest, while Hammoude, Gottlieb and Nelson came through with hits.

Jade Soto scored Oregon State’s sole marker after entering the contest as a pinch runner. Tarni Stepto went the distance in the circle, striking out nine. Only four of the Vikings’ six runs were earned.

The Beavers are slated to return to action Sunday against North Dakota State at Kelly Field.

