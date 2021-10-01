OSU roundup: Oregon State women's soccer team earns first road win over Stanford

The Oregon State women’s soccer team earned the program’s first road win over Stanford on Thursday night, defeating the seventh-ranked Cardinal, 2-1.

Freshman Aaliyah Bluett scored her first collegiate goal after picking off a pass between Stanford players in the 42nd minute of action, putting the Beavers up 1-0.

In the 74th minute, junior Sophie Conrad found the net off a corner kick by senior Laura Galceran to put the Beavers up 2-0. The Cardinal scored in the 75th minute to push the score to 2-1.

"We were pinned in and defending, but I never sensed any doubt from the group," said coach Lauren Sinacola. "The team was focused on the job at hand and did what we needed to do to come out with a win. We had a lot of players step up tonight and to say I'm proud is an understatement."

Senior goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba had six saves. The Beavers took one corner kick and tallied four shots on goal out of five shots taken.

Oregon State (9-1, 1-1 Pac-12 Conference) will continue its road trip with a game at California at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Men’s soccer

Oregon State overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat No. 23 UCLA, 4-3, on Thursday at Lorenz Field.