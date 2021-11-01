OSU roundup: No. 3 Beavers shut out Golden Bears

The Oregon State men's soccer team rolled to a 2-0 victory over California on Sunday afternoon at Lorenz Field.
The Beavers, who are ranked third in the national coaches poll, remain unbeaten in Pac-12 Conference play at 6-0-1 and are 11-1-2 overall.
Against California, sophomore Mouhameth Thiam scored his fourth goal of the season off a cross from redshirt sophomore Carlos Moliner's in the 30th minute.
In the 49th minute, redshirt senior Tsiki Ntsabeleng found the back corner of the net, unassisted, to put the Beavers up 2-0. Ntsabeleng's goal was his third this season.
The Beavers' defense held the Golden Bears to nine shots as junior Adrian Fernandez earned his 21st career solo shutout with four saves.
OSU posted six shots on goal out of 18 shots total and took six corner kicks throughout the game.
The Beavers will play at San Diego State on Friday in a match which will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks.
Women's soccer
Oregon State fell to Washington State 3-2 in overtime on Sunday at Lorenz Field. The Beavers are now 11-7 (3-7 Pac-12) on the season.
In the 12th minute, freshman McKenna Martinez scored off a header that was assisted by redshirt junior Helena Brown and freshman Sawyer Service.
The Beavers held a 1-0 lead for four minutes until the Cougars broke through OSU's defense to tie the score at 1-1. Martinez earned her second goal of the match and 12th of the season, assisted once again by Brown, in the 23rd minute to regain the lead at 2-1. In the 88th minute, the Cougars tied the score at 2-2 with a penalty kick, pushing the game into overtime.
The Cougars scored the game-winner in the 98th minute of play.
Senior goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba made four saves. The Beavers marked six shots on goal out of 14 shots total and took three corner kicks.
Oregon State will host Oregon at 7 p.m. Friday in a match that will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks.
Volleyball
Oregon State fell to to No. 19 Utah in a four-set match Sunday at Gill Coliseum.
Set scores were 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 25-14.
Senior Maddie Goings collected her second double-double of the year with 18 kills, two shy of a season-best, and 10 digs while junior Lindsey Schell chipped in 15 kills, just two shy of a career-high. Freshman Vivian Light added 11 kills, her third straight game in double-figures.
Freshman Izzi Szulczewski tallied 51 assists, two short of her career high. Defensively, freshman Madison Kelly led the Beavers with a career-high five blocks while Szulczewski added three. Grace Massey had a team-high 11 digs.