OSU roundup: Carey wins all-around as Beavers dominate meet at Arizona

Oregon State freshman Jade Carey won three individual events and the all-around title on Friday night as the Beavers earned a dual meet victory at Arizona.

The Beavers finished with a team score of 196.675 to 195.925 for the Wildcats.

Carey took first place on the vault and uneven parallel bars with matching scores of 9.950 on both routines. Carey also won the beam with a score of 9.925. Carey tied for second on the floor exercise with a score of 9.925 to finish with an all-around score of 39.750.

Carey, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, was cheered enthusiastically by her hometown fans.

Oregon State freshman Lauren Letsch earned the win on the floor routine with a career-best score of 9.950.

Madi Dagen claimed second place in the all-around with a score of 39.325. The Oregon State senior's best showing of the meet was on the beam, where she scored 9.875 to tie for second. Teammate Jenna Domingo also scored a 9.875 in that event.

Kaitlyn Yanish added a third-place finish on the vault (9.850) and Kayla Bird tied for third on the beam (9.875).

Oregon State (8-2, 5-2) will compete at the Denver meet on Sunday, March 13.

Softball

No. 25 Oregon State (16-3) won two games Saturday at the Amy S. Harrison Classic on Saturday in Riverside, California. The Beavers CSU Northridge, 5-0, before taking a 7-0 decision against co-host California Baptist.

The Beavers have won 13 consecutive games and have not allowed a run in six of their last seven games.

Against CSUN, freshman Eliana Gottlieb hit her second home run of the weekend as she had two RBI and two runs scored in the victory. Charity Sevaaetasi also had a two-run home run.

Senior Mariah Mazon and freshman Kiki Escobar each added two hits while Lici Campbell delivered an RBI double in the first.

In the circle, freshman Sarah Haendiges (4-0) had six strikeouts in a complete-game effort, allowing one hit and two walks.

Against California Baptist, Campbell got the offense going with a two-run double in the first. Sevaaetasi hit a two-run blast in the fifth and Grace Messmer capped the day with a three-run shot in the seventh.

Mariah Mazon (7-3) threw a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits and striking out nine.

Oregon State concludes the Amy S. Harrison Classic on Sunday with a game against North Dakota State. The Beavers will host their home opener on Monday, playing a doubleheader with Robert Morris at 2 p.m.

Track and field

Oregon State opened its outdoor season on Saturday at the Willamette Opener in Salem. The Beavers posted first-place finishes in all four events they participated in and finished first in the team standings with 92 points.

In the Beavers' only field event of the day, Anneke Moersdorf recorded a personal best toss of 37 feet, 6.79 inches to win the shot put.

The Beavers went 1-2-3 and totaled seven top-10 finishes in the 1500 meters. Emily Perez led the pack, clocking an outdoor personal best of 4 minutes, 43.47 seconds to clinch first. Aleen Golla was second with her own outdoor personal best of 4:43.73. Redshirt-senior Delia DeLeon was third in 4:44.12.

In the 800 meters, the Beavers took spots one through six, with DeLeon leading the group and finishing with a time of 2:21.72 to take first. Golla posted her second outdoor personal-best and second-place finish of the day, clocking a time of 2:21.96. Junior Liv Downing took third with a time of 2:22.95.

Freshman Chelsie Emmerson also garnered a first-place finish with a time of 1:00.81 in the 400 meters.

The Beavers' next outdoor competition will be the OSU Pacific Northwest meet, which they will host on March 19 in Corvallis.

