OSU roundup: Beavers win baseball series at California

Tanner Smith hit a ninth-inning grand slam on Sunday as Oregon State took a 13-9 victory over California to clinch the series victory at Stu Gordon Stadium in Berkeley.

Sixth-ranked Oregon State has won 10 of the last 11 series against the Golden Bears. The Beavers won Friday's opener, 10-4, and California (11-12, 4-5 Pac-12) won Saturday, 8-7. Oregon State (17-5, 6-3) has won all three conference series it has played this season.

In Sunday's victory, Justin Boyd, Travis Bazzana and Kyle Dernedde each recorded three hits for Oregon State as the Beavers tallied 15 hits.

Bazzana put the Beavers up for good with a two-run single in the seventh, as OSU also scored two more runs in the frame on a wild pitch and a balk. Smith was 2-for-5 on the day and the four RBI marked a season-best for the freshman.

The Beavers scored first on a home run by Garret Forrester in the second, and after holding a 2-1 lead through two, added to the advantage in the third when Boyd stole third. He was able to come in from third when Cal overthrew third base on the steal attempt.

OSU made it 5-1 when Jacob Melton scored on a wild pitch and Boyd came home on a balk. The Bears, however, scored the game’s next five runs to take a one-run lead after six innings.

Oregon State junior Ben Ferrer made his first start of 2022, and scattered six hits and four runs in 4⅔ innings. He struck out two and departed after a two-run home run by Dylan Beavers in the fifth. Beavers reliever Ryan Brown picked up the win to improve to 2-0 this season.

Oregon State plays Tuesday and Wednesday at Nevada.

Softball

Oregon State lost 1-0 to Stanford on Sunday afternoon at Kelly Field.

But the Beavers celebrated a series victory over the 25th-ranked Cardinal after wins on Friday and Saturday night.

On Sunday, Stanford compiled three of its five hits in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.

Oregon State had the opportunity to take the lead in the bottom of he first but left the bases loaded.

Freshman starter Sarah Haendiges scattered five hits and allowed one run in four innings with three strikeouts. Mariah Mazon came on in relief and pitched three scoreless innings, giving up no hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

On Saturday, the Beavers clinched the series with a 4-1 victory over the Cardinal.

Madison Simon hit her sixth home run of the season to put Oregon State ahead, 1-0, after two frames. Stanford tied the game with an unearned run in the sixth inning.

OSU freshman Eliana Gottlieb delivered a one-out single through the right side in the bottom of the sixth. Frankie Hammoude brought her home with a blast to left center field. The two-run shot was Hammoude's 11th of the season. The Beavers added an insurance run in the sixth when Grace Messmer doubled to score Jade Soto.

In her first circle appearance since March 7, Mazon (9-3) got the complete-game victory. Mazon struck out six and allowed just one hit.

Oregon State will play at St. Mary's in Moraga, California, on Thursday.

Women's golf

Danique Stokmans and Kelsey Webster both recorded top-15 finishes and Chayse Gomez tied her career-best score in the final round and Oregon State placed seventh at the PING/ASU Invitational, which concluded on Sunday.

After shooting a 6-over 294 in the first round, Oregon State posted back-to-back sub-par scores to finish one of the top events in the country. The 37th-ranked Beavers posted a 2-over 294-285-287—866 at the par-72, 6,426-yard Papago Golf Course.

The field featured 12 of the 16 teams ranked among the top 50 nationally by Golfstat.com. The Beavers finished ahead of two top-10 teams — No. 7 Virginia (17-over 881) and No. 10 Michigan (23-over 887) — and ahead of three Pac-12 teams — No. 25 Arizona (18-over 882), Colorado (33-over 897) and No. 40 Washington (42-over 906).

Stokmans continued her hot play, finishing in a tie for 15th place with a 1-under 74-70-71—215. Webster also finished in a tie for 15th place with a 1-under 70-72-73—215, her career-best three-round score.

Gomez tied her career-best score with a 3-under 69. After opening with a 4-over 76, she responded with scores of 72-69 to finish in a tie for 24th place with a 1-over 76-72-69—217.

Ellie Slama shot a 1-under 71 in the second round that was sandwiched by a pair of 2-over 74s and finished the event in a tie for 33rd place with a 3-over 74-71-74—219. Amanda Minni finished in a tie for 77th place with a 19-over 78-76-81—235.

Arizona State (25-under 839) won the team title by 15 strokes over second place Oregon (10-under 854). The Sun Devils’ Alexandra Fosterling claimed medalist honors with a 9-under 207.

The Beavers will compete in their final regular-season tournament, the Silverado Showdown, starting April 4 in Napa, California.

