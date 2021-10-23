OSU roundup: Beavers upset No. 1 Huskies in men's soccer

Oregon State took over first place in the Pac-12 Conference men's soccer standings with a 3-2 victory over top-ranked Washington on Friday in Seattle.

This is the third victory of the season for No. 8 Oregon State over a top-25 team, along with its wins over No. 23 UCLA and No. 13 San Diego State. The victory was the first in program history over a No. 1 ranked team. OSU earned draws against No. 1 Indiana in 2005 and No. 1 Washington in 2014.

In Friday's victory, the Beavers struck first in the 9th minute on a goal by Tyrone Mondi, his seventh of the season. The Huskies drew even with a goal in the 26th minute.

Going into the second half tied and down a man, Washington took a 2-1 lead over the Beavers in the 55th minute.

Oregon State freshman Joran Gerbet tied the score at 2-2, in the 73rd minute as the Huskies were down a second man. Gerbet's goal was his first of his collegiate career. OSU sophomore Mouhameth Thiam sealed the Beavers' victory with a penalty kick in the 86th minute.

Oregon State (9-1-2, 4-0-1 Pac-12) will host Stanford on Thursday and California on Sunday. Both matches start at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.

