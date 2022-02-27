OSU roundup: Beavers extend softball winning streak to nine games

The Oregon State softball team swept through the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic this weekend, winning five games at the event, including a 2-0 victory on Sunday over UC San Diego in Palm Spring, California. The Beavers (12-3) are now riding a nine-game winning streak.

Tarni Stepto (4-0) threw a complete-game shutout on Sunday, scattering four hits and striking out five.

Oregon State's Charity Sevaaetasi had a leadoff single in the third inning and advanced to third with a pair of Beaver ground outs. Freshman Eliana Gottlieb singled to score Sevaaetasi and give the Beavers a 1-0 lead.

Frankie Hammoude hit a solo home run in the sixth to complete the scoring. Hammoude leads the team with seven home runs this season.

OSU is set for another five-game weekend at the Amy S. Harrison Classic March 4-6. The Beavers will play their home opener on Monday, March 7 with a twinbill against Robert Morris.

Women's golf

Oregon State opened its 2022 spring season with a fifth-place finish at the Florida State Match-Up on Sunday.

The Beavers concluded the three-day event with a 33-over 296-303-298--897 at the par-72, 6,255-yard Seminole Legacy Golf Club to finish fifth in the 12-team field.

Chayse Gomez led Oregon State with a career-best tie for 12th place finish after posting a 6-over 72-72-78—222.

Madde Sund had Oregon State’s best score in the final round, a 1-over 73, that moved her eight spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 20th place with an 8-over 75-76-73—224.

Issy Taylor finished in 25th place with a 9-over 76-73-76—225.

Danique Stokmans and Amanda Minni both moved up the leaderboard with solid Sunday rounds, as Stokmans finished in 37th with a 13-over 73-82-74—229 and Minni finished in a tie for 58th with a 21-over 80-82-75—237.

The Beavers return to action on March 7 at the Juli Inkster Meadow Club Invitational in Fairfax, California.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.