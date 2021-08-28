OSU roundup: Beavers earn five-set win over Sooners

The Oregon State volleyball team opened its season with a five-set victory over Oklahoma on Friday night at the Oklahoma Invitational.

Set scores were 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12 for the Beavers (1-0), who earned their first victory over the Sooners (0-1) since 1991.

Freshman Vivian Light led OSU with 16 kills and two blocks. Junior Lindsey Schell recorded 14 kills with five blocks, while freshman Madison Kelly added 10 kills and four blocks. Izzi Szulczewski posted her first double-double of the season with 34 assists and 19 digs.

Oregon State plays Houston (1-0) on Saturday at the Oklahoma Invitational.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Women’s soccer

Oregon State (3-0) notched a 2-1 win against Idaho on Friday. The Beavers extended their home win-streak on the season to three and their series win-streak over Idaho to five.

The Vandals opened the scoring in the 18th minute to lead 1-0. Sophomore Amber Jackson tied the score for Oregon State with assists from juniors Maddie Tetz and Brianna McReynolds in the 30th minute. The Beavers took the lead in the 56th minute with an unassisted goal from freshman McKenna Martinez.