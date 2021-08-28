OSU roundup: Beavers earn five-set win over Sooners

The Oregon State volleyball team opened its season with a five-set victory over Oklahoma on Friday night at the Oklahoma Invitational.
Set scores were 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12 for the Beavers (1-0), who earned their first victory over the Sooners (0-1) since 1991.
Freshman Vivian Light led OSU with 16 kills and two blocks. Junior Lindsey Schell recorded 14 kills with five blocks, while freshman Madison Kelly added 10 kills and four blocks. Izzi Szulczewski posted her first double-double of the season with 34 assists and 19 digs.
Oregon State plays Houston (1-0) on Saturday at the Oklahoma Invitational.
Women’s soccer
Oregon State (3-0) notched a 2-1 win against Idaho on Friday. The Beavers extended their home win-streak on the season to three and their series win-streak over Idaho to five.
The Vandals opened the scoring in the 18th minute to lead 1-0. Sophomore Amber Jackson tied the score for Oregon State with assists from juniors Maddie Tetz and Brianna McReynolds in the 30th minute. The Beavers took the lead in the 56th minute with an unassisted goal from freshman McKenna Martinez.
Senior Bridgette Skiba tallied one save on the afternoon. The Beavers notched four shots on goal of 11 shots total and took seven corner kicks.
The Beavers play New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M. at noon Sunday.
Men’s soccer
Oregon State opened its season with a 3-0 shutout against Denver on Friday.
Junior Sofiane Djeffal earned the Beavers' first goal with a penalty kick at the 27th minute. Shortly after, in the 32nd minute, freshman Adrian Molina-Diaz extended the Beavers' lead to 2-0 after finding the net with assists from redshirt seniors Tyrone Mondi and Tsiki Ntsabeleng.
In the 65th minute Mondi scored with a header and assist from freshman Nicklas Lund, putting the Beavers up 3-0.
Junior Adrian Fernandez posted two saves and tied Peter Billmeyer (2000-03) for the career solo shutouts record at 15. The Beavers took four corner kicks and had nine shots on goal of 14 total shots.
The Beavers will host Air Force at Lorenz Field at 7 p.m. Monday.