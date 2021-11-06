OSU roundup: Beavers earn draw with Ducks in women's soccer

The Oregon State women's soccer team closed out the regular season with a 2-2 draw with Oregon in its Rivalry Series match in Corvallis on Friday night.

At the five-minute mark, Laura Galceran's corner found the net to put the Beavers up 1-0. Oregon responded to tie the score at 1-1 shortly after. The Beavers and Ducks remained tied through the half until Oregon broke through OSU's defense to take a 2-1 lead just seconds into the second half.

The Ducks had the opportunity to extend their lead with a penalty kick in the 52nd minute that sailed over the net. At the 69-minute mark, junior Maddie Tetz scored her second goal of the season with an assist from fellow junior Sophie Conrad to tie the score, 2-2.

The Beavers and Ducks then fought through two scoreless overtime periods. For the game goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba made nine saves. The Beavers put 10 shots on goal out of 19 shots total and took nine corner kicks.

The Beavers conclude the regular season with a record of 11-7-1, 3-7-1 Pac-12, placing ninth in the conference and tying for the most wins in a single season since the 2011 campaign.

Prior to the match, the Beavers honored its graduating seniors, Galceran, Skiba, Mylene Gorzynski, and Kaillen Fried.

Volleyball

Three different Oregon State volleyball players collected double-digit kills in the Beavers' sweep (25-20, 25-19, 27-25) at California Friday night.

The win is the fourth-straight over the Golden Bears and the second of the 2021 campaign. With the result, OSU improves to 4-19 overall and 2-11 in Pac-12 play.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Senior Maddie Goings led the offense with a match-high 18 kills to go along with seven digs and one block. Junior Lindsey Schell added 11 kills and freshman Kateryna Tkachenko chipped in 10 while rejecting two.

Freshman Izzi Szulczewski added her ninth double-double of the season with a game-high 36 assists and 13 digs while senior Grace Massey added 11 digs.

The Beavers held the advantage in kills (46-35), aces (6-3), and assists (42-34) while Cal held the slight edge in blocks (12-9) and digs (55-52).

The Beavers remain on the road, facing No. 19 Stanford on Sunday. First serve against the Cardinal is slated for noon and can be watched on Stanford's Live Stream.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.