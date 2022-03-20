OSU roundup: Beavers drop series finale at Arizona State

Arizona State scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday afternoon for a 9-6 victory over Oregon State in the final game of the Pac-12 softball series.

The Sun Devils (22-5, 3-0 Pac-12) got the sweep after taking a 9-1 victory on Saturday.

In Sunday's game, the Beavers got three runs in the fourth inning as Lici Campbell doubled to drive in a run and Grace Messmer followed with a two-run blast over the center-field fence.

Oregon State's Frankie Hammoude had a two-run home run in the fifth inning. The Beavers got their final run in the seventh on a solo shot by Madison Simon.

Tarni Stepto took the loss for the Beavers. She went the distance, giving up nine runs, all earned, on nine hits with two strikeouts and six walks.

On Saturday, Campbell had a solo home run in the 9-1 defeat.

Freshman Sarah Haendiges suffered her first loss of the season, allowing eight runs on eight hits while striking out six in five innings. Freshman Morgan Flesland appeared in the circle for the first time, recording the final two outs.

The Beavers (22-7, 0-3 Pac-12) will play at Grand Canyon at 2 p.m. Monday. Oregon State will return home for a series with Stanford starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Track and field

Oregon State won the team title on Saturday at the OSU Pacific Northwest meet held at the Whyte Track and Field Center. The Beavers had 135 points, tallying 13 event wins and 31 top-five finishes on the day.

Redshirt freshman Jade Whitfield clinched first in the discus with a personal-best toss of 163 feet, 4 inches. Whitfield also took fourth in the hammer throw with a personal best of 161-4. In the javelin, redshirt junior Jordynn Slater clinched first place with a mark of 150-10. Keely McLaughlin placed first in both the hammer throw and shot put, with tosses of 169-2 and 49-1, respectively.

The Beavers took first in the high jump, triple jump, and long jump. Senior Emma Nelson clinched gold in the high jump with a clearance of 5-5. Freshman Jaaden Steele took first in the triple jump with a leap of 37-3. In the long jump, sophomore Chelsea Howard landed first in the long jump with a mark of 17-5.

Freshman Jada Hurley stopped the clock at 11.91 seconds for a personal best and first-place finish in the 100 meters. In the 100-meter hurdles, sophomore Delaney Bahn ran a 14.71 for a personal-best and also matched her personal best of 25.18 in the 200 meters. In the 3000 meters, graduate student Alyssa Foote clocked a time of 9:56.42 to take the crown.

Sophomore Abby Buckley, Steele, freshman Chelsie Emmerson, and Hurley placed first with a time of 49.35 in the 4x100-meter relay. The Beavers also won the 4x400-meter relay with junior Taylor Weidinger, redshirt sophomores Paige Sefried and Jade Newton, and sophomore Amber Jackson stopping the clock at 4:02.51.

