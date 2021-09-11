 Skip to main content
OSU roundup: Beavers down Seattle in men's soccer matchup
alert

The Oregon State men's soccer team defeated Seattle University, 2-1, in Seattle on Friday. The Beavers improve to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 on the road.

After a scoreless first half, graduate student Adrian Molina-Diaz scored the Beavers' first goal with an assist from junior Sofiane Djeffal in the 45th minute. Two minutes later, sophomore Mouhameth Thiam scored the game-winning goal, assisted by redshirt seniors Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Tyrone Mondi, to put Oregon State up 2-0 over the Redhawks.

Seattle posted a goal in the 62nd minute, but the Beavers' defense held strong for the remainder of the game.

Defensively, senior Adrian Fernandez posted two saves. The Beavers took six corner kicks and tallied five shots on goal out of 10 shots total.

The Beavers will be back in action on Sept. 21 as they host UC Santa Barbara at Lorenz Field in Corvallis.

Women's cross-country

Redshirt sophomore Lexy Hayes and redshirt freshman Isabella Ayala represented the Oregon State University women's cross country team at the Ash Creek Invite, hosted by Western Oregon in Monmouth on Friday.

Competing for the Beavers, Hayes stopped the clock at 14:42.9 for a 4K personal best, placing ninth overall. Ayala clocked a 4K personal best of 15:19.8 to finish 21st.

Competing unattached, senior Emma McCurry took sixth with a time of 14:40.2 and freshman Grace Rubio finished tenth with a time of 14:43.2.

The Beavers will compete Sept. 23 at the Dellinger Invite, hosted by Oregon, and on Sept. 24 at the Mike Johnson Classic, hosted by Western Oregon.

