The Oregon State men’s soccer team got off to a strong start in Pac-12 play on Saturday night, defeating Washington 4-2 at Paul Lorenz Field.
“I was really proud of our team’s performance,” coach Terry Boss. “We’ve been searching for a complete performance this season and tonight is the closest we’ve had to that. We still have some things we need to work on, but overall I couldn’t be more proud of the adjustments we made. We made a lot of strides in both boxes tonight.”
Joel Walker, Sofiane Djeffal, Gloire Amanda and Don Tchilao all found the net for the Beavers, while Albert Pedra had two assists.
The Beavers nearly went in front within the first minute, when Amanda forced a save with a shot from 17 yards out. Oregon State created another scoring chance in the 18th, but Eric Diaz saw his effort curl just outside the left post.
Djeffal put a shot from close range just over the crossbar 20 minutes into the game, off a low cross from Tchilao.
Walker put the Beavers in front in the 27th, using his speed to put pressure on the Washington back line, before putting the ball past the keeper for his second goal of the season. Amanda nearly doubled the edge eight minutes later, but his shot was saved just before it crossed the goal line.
Tchilao nearly got OSU off to a fast start in the second half, just missing on back-to-back chances. Djeffal came through in the 49th, converting a nice interchange with Pedra into a tally from 19 yards out.
Washington pulled one back in the 64th minute, converting a header off a cross from the right side.
Amanda answered in the 72nd, following up Tchilao’s shot to find the net from close range. The goal was his fourth of the season. Tchilao got one of his own in the 75th to stretch the lead to three.
The Huskies tacked on a late penalty kick in the 83rd minute, but Oregon State held on from there to secure the victory.
Oregon State held an 18-14 advantage on shots in the game.
Cross-country
SALEM — Led by junior Alyssa Foote, the Oregon State cross-country team wrapped up a busy weekend at the 44th Annual Charles Bowles Invitational at Willamette University on Saturday morning.
The Beavers finished in seventh place with 193 team points, while No. 5 Boise State won with 30 team points. Oregon State had another contingent run on Friday at the Nuttycombe Invitational in Wisconsin, where the Beavers placed 16th out of 33 teams.
Foote had a top-10 finish individually on Saturday, running the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 25.8 seconds. Her time is the 14th-fastest of all time in Oregon State’s history for a 5K.
Sophomore Rebecca Ledsham was the second to cross the line for OSU, placing 20th in 17:46.6.
The Beavers' final three scoring times came from redshirt sophomores Batya Beard (18:10.60), Maddie Fuhrman (18:51.0) and Mikayla Sodersten (19:27.6). Freshman Alexa Hayes wrapped up the competitive field for Oregon State in 19:42.8.
The Beavers are taking a week off, but will pick back up on Oct. 13 at the Bronco Invitational in Santa Clara, California.