OSU notebook: Women's basketball matchups announced, baseball class ranked 6th

The Pac-12 Conference has released the weekly matchups and site designations for the league's 2021-22 women's basketball season. Pac-12 play is slated to begin Dec. 31, with each team playing 18 league games. The Pac-12 tournament will take place March 2-6 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
As part of the Pac-12’s scheduling rotation, the Beavers will not host Washington or Washington State this season, and will not play road games at UCLA or USC.
The dates listed are when Oregon State will play either of the teams, with at least one day between each game. Specific dates and times for each game will be announced at a later date after selections by the league's television partners are finalized.
Oregon State weekly matchups:
• Dec. 31-Jan. 2 – vs. Utah; vs. Colorado
• Jan. 7-9 – at Stanford; at California
• Jan. 14-16 – vs. Arizona State; vs. Arizona
• Jan. 21-23 – at Washington State; at Washington
• Jan. 28-30 – vs. UCLA; vs. USC
• Feb. 4-6 – at Arizona State; at Arizona
• Feb. 11-13 – vs. Oregon; at Oregon
• Feb. 18-20 – vs. Stanford; vs. California
• Feb. 24-26 – at Utah; at Colorado
Baseball recruiting class ranked 6th
Oregon State baseball’s recruiting class has been ranked sixth nationally by Baseball America. The ranking is the third-highest ever for the Beavers, following a No. 3 mark in 2007 and No. 5 slot in 2013.
“The Beavers haven’t had a Top 25 class since 2016, when Adley Rutschman arrived in Corvallis. While this class probably doesn’t have a future No. 1 overall pick in it, its standout players and balance of hitters and pitchers set Oregon State up well for the future,” stated Baseball America in its rankings.
One of the top prospects in the recruiting class is Travis Bazzana, the West Coast League player of the year. Bazzana is an Australian who has played for his national team. Infielder Mason Guerra is the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year in Oregon while outfielder and California native Tyree Reed is a Team USA alum.
The Baseball America rankings also noted catchers Tanner Smith and Wilson Weber for their “defense and strong arms.” Junior college transfer TJ Wheeler hit 21 home runs for Yavapai Junior College last season.
The Beavers also signed pitchers Jacob Kmatz, one of the top prospects in the West Coast League, and Victor Quinn, who is described by OSU coach Mitch Canham as an “electric athlete with a powerful arm.” Oregon State also added DJ Carpenter, a 6-foot-8 junior college right-hander.
Junior college transfer Sam Stuhr struck out 32 in 26⅔ innings last season. Braden Boisvert was 3-1 with two saves for Seward County Community College in 2021 and he also batted .363 with 15 home runs.