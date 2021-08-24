OSU notebook: Men's non-conference schedule announced, golf coach promoted

Times for each game will be announced later this summer after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized.

Fans can secure season tickets to watch the defending Pac-12 Tournament champions by visiting this link or calling 541-737-2050.

Men's golf promotes

Goldman to associate head coach

Noah Goldman was promoted to associate head coach of the Oregon State men’s golf team, head coach Jon Reehoorn announced Tuesday.

Goldman has helped lead the Oregon State men’s golf program to two postseason appearances, five team titles and several individual honors and records during his first four years as an assistant coach.

Reehoorn and Goldman led Oregon State to one of the best seasons in program history in 2020-21. The Beavers finished in a tie for second place at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional and advanced to nationals for the first time since 2010 and just the fourth time since 1967.