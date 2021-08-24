OSU notebook: Men's non-conference schedule announced, golf coach promoted

Oregon State’s 2021-22 non-conference men’s basketball schedule includes six games at Gill Coliseum, two true road games and a two-day tournament in Florida, head coach Wayne Tinkle announced Tuesday.
The season officially begins on Tuesday, Nov. 9 when Oregon State takes on Portland State at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers will then play road games at Iowa State (Friday, Nov. 12) and Tulsa (Monday, Nov. 15) before returning home to host Samford on Thursday, Nov. 18.
Oregon State will open the Emerald Coast Classic against Wake Forest at 6:30 p.m. Pacific on Friday, Nov. 26 at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla. The first game of the day will feature Penn State vs. LSU at 4 p.m.
The third-place game will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 27 with the championship game scheduled for a 4 p.m. tip on that Saturday.
Oregon State has four non-conference games at Gill Coliseum in December: Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Sacramento State; Tuesday, Dec. 14 vs. UC Davis; Saturday, Dec. 18 vs. Texas A&M; and Tuesday, Dec. 21 vs. Nicholls State.
Beavers senior Warith Alatishe played at Nicholls State for two years before transferring to Oregon State.
One additional non-conference game could be added to the schedule.
Times for each game will be announced later this summer after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized.
Fans can secure season tickets to watch the defending Pac-12 Tournament champions by visiting this link or calling 541-737-2050.
Men's golf promotes
Goldman to associate head coach
Noah Goldman was promoted to associate head coach of the Oregon State men’s golf team, head coach Jon Reehoorn announced Tuesday.
Goldman has helped lead the Oregon State men’s golf program to two postseason appearances, five team titles and several individual honors and records during his first four years as an assistant coach.
Reehoorn and Goldman led Oregon State to one of the best seasons in program history in 2020-21. The Beavers finished in a tie for second place at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional and advanced to nationals for the first time since 2010 and just the fourth time since 1967.
Following the 2020-21 campaign, Goldman was named a finalist for the 2021 Jan Strickland Outstanding Assistant Coach Award as selected by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).