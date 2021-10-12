OSU notebook: Djeffal honored, women's basketball schedule set

Oregon State midfielder Sofiane Djeffal has been recognized as the Pac-12 player of the week. This is the first time an OSU player has received the award during the 2021 season.

In two games last week Djeffal totaled five points (two goals and an assist) to help Oregon State to a 1-0 win at California and a 2-2 draw at Stanford. The Beavers are unbeaten in their last six matches.

Djeffal scored the lone goal of the match in the win over California. In the double overtime draw against Stanford, Djeffal scored OSU's second goal of the match on a penalty kick. Against the Cardinal, he clocked all 110 minutes.

Having started all 10 of Oregon State's games, Djeffal and graduate student Adrian Molina-Diaz are the Beavers' top scorers, notching five goals apiece. Djeffal earned the game-winning goals in Oregon State's clashes with Denver (Aug. 27), UCLA (Sept. 30), and Cal (Oct. 7). He has also tallied three assists and has marked 11 shots on goal out of 21 shots taken.

The No. 13 Beavers (7-1-2, 3-0-1) return to Lorenz Field to host Saint Mary's in a nonconference match at 7 p.m. Friday.

Women's hoops slate set

All 18 of the women’s basketball team’s Pac-12 Conference games will air on Pac-12 Networks this season.