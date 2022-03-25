OSU notebook: Carey earns All-American honors

Oregon State freshman Jade Carey has been awarded five Women's College Gymnastics Association (WCGA) regular season All-American awards.

Carey is the only gymnast in the country this season to collect honors in every event, including the all-around.

Final national qualifying scores (NQS) in the Road to Nationals rankings determine the WCGA All-Americans. The top eight gymnasts in each event and the all-around receive first-team honors and gymnasts Nos. 9-16 receive second-team honors with all ties included.

Carey, the Pac-12 Gymnast and Freshman of the Year, took home first team honors in the all-around, vault, bars and floor along with second-team honors on the balance beam.

Carey becomes the first Oregon State gymnast with All-American awards in all four events and the all-around, surpassing Amy Durham and Chari Knight who earned this honor on four different events.

Carey finished the regular season ranked first in the nation in the all-around with a 39.790 NQS. She tied for second on the uneven bars with a score of 9.955; shared third on the floor with a 9.965; and tied for fourth on the vault with a score of 9.945. She is also tied for 11th on the balance beam, which led to her receiving second-team honors.

Oregon State will compete at the Seattle Regional starting on Thursday.

Men's basketball

Oregon State men’s basketball head coach Wayne Tinkle announced changes to the program’s coaching staff on Friday.

Associate head coach Kerry Rupp’s contract will not be renewed and assistant coach Stephen Thompson is expected to remain with the program in a non-coaching role.

“We want to thank Coach Rupp for his hard work and dedication to our programs over the years,” Tinkle said. “He has been instrumental in our successes both here at Oregon State and Montana. We wish him and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”

