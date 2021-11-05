OSU men's soccer: Beavers win, clinch share of Pac-12 title

The Oregon State men's soccer team clinched at least a share of the Pac-12 Conference title on Thursday with a 1-0 win at San Diego State.

The Beavers, who are ranked No. 2 in the latest coaches poll, remain unbeaten in conference play at 7-0-1 and are 12-1-2 overall.

"I'm extremely fortunate to work with exceptional young men and a great staff," said head coach Terry Boss. "The guys played with a great spirit and togetherness tonight. SDSU made it difficult and I'm proud the guys stayed together and continued to work to find solutions. I love this group and I'm so proud of them!"

The Beavers and Aztecs played a scoreless first half. In the 50th minute, sophomore Javier Armas found the net with a shot from 30 yards out with an assist from junior Adrian Crespo to put Oregon State up, 1-0.

The Beavers held the Aztecs to four shots as junior Adrian Fernandez earned his 22nd career solo shutout. Oregon State's win over San Diego State is the team's third shutout in a row and eighth of the season. OSU posted seven shots on goal out of 17 shots total and earned six corner kicks.

The Beavers will have the opportunity to claim the title outright as they close out the regular season against UCLA and Washington.

Oregon State will finish up this road trip with a match at UCLA at 1 p.m. Sunday which will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks.

