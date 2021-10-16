OSU men's soccer: Beavers shut out Gaels, 4-0

The Oregon State men's soccer team defeated Saint Mary's (Calif.), 4-0, on Friday, earning its fourth shutout of the season.

"I thought we started really well," said head coach Terry Boss. "There was a calmness about our group. We're excited to play another game, coming off of a result that we didn't love down in Stanford. It's always nice to get back on the field. I was exceptionally proud of how the guys played, how they processed the game, made in-game adjustments, and continue to play our brand of fútbol from the first minute to the ninetieth."

In the 13th minute of play, junior Adrian Crespo found the back of the net for his first goal of the 2021 season, with assists from redshirt senior Tsiki Ntsabeleng and redshirt sophomore Carlos Moliner.

Graduate student Adrian Molina-Diaz extended OSU's lead to 2-0 in the 21st minute with an assist from junior Sofiane Djeffal. In the second half, redshirt senior Tyrone Mondi scored twice, at the 46th and 63rd minute marks to put the Beavers up 4-0. Molina-Diaz assisted Mondi's first goal and Ntsabeleng assisted the second.

The Beavers (8-1-2, 3-0-1 Pac-12 Conference) will resume Pac-12 action on Oct. 22 at Washington.

