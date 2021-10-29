OSU men's soccer: Beavers gaining national recognition

The Oregon State men’s soccer team is claiming a place among the top programs in the nation.
Last Friday, the Beavers knocked off No. 1 Washington, 3-2, in Seattle. This was the first win in the program’s history over a top-ranked team.
Following that victory, Oregon State climbed to No. 3 in the weekly coaches poll and took over the top spot in the RPI (Rating Percentage Index), a statistical measure of team strength.
The Beavers (10-1-2, 5-0-1 Pac-12 Conference) then defeated traditional powerhouse Stanford, 1-0, Thursday evening at Lorenz Field.
Coach Terry Boss said the No. 3 ranking is an achievement his players have worked very hard to earn.
“To see other people recognize your work, I think everybody always enjoys that. However, I think that our group is mature enough to understand that it doesn’t mean anything,” Boss said.
He compares recognition in the rankings to a mile-marker on the highway.
“You’re on this journey, you know where you want to go and it’s kind of a sign along the way that shows you’re moving in the right direction. But again, it’s not the final destination,” Boss said.
The Beavers went unbeaten in their first round of Pac-12 games, with four wins and a 2-2 draw at Stanford.
On Thursday, the Beavers played a strong defensive game to shut out the Cardinal. Showing their fitness and speed, Oregon State defenders were consistently in position to shut down Stanford’s attackers.
Oregon State limited Stanford to six total shots and just four shots on goal. The Beavers had 10 shots, two on goal, and earned six corner kicks to three for Stanford. Redshirt senior Tsiki Ntsabeleng had a very active day for Oregon State with four shots on goal.
After a scoreless first half, Oregon State redshirt senior Tyrone Mondi scored the game-winner in the 48th minute on a pass from sophomore Mouhameth Thiam.
Junior goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez had four saves to record his 20th career shutout. Two second-half saves stood out. In the 51st minute he made a stop on a hard shot by Zach Ryan and in the 72nd minute he made a strong save on an attempt by Aiden Weaver.
Fernandez said he knows he can count on his teammates.
“They have done a really good job the whole season and they showed it today,” Fernandez said. “That’s the thing, everybody’s like a family and we play like that. That’s the only thing you can ask for as a goalie.”
The Beavers were without two key players against the Cardinal. Adrian Molina-Diaz suffered a season-ending leg injury during the win over Washington. Sofiane Djeffal was also injured in that victory and had to sit out Thursday’s contest.
These are significant absences as Molina-Diaz is the team’s second-leading scorer this season and Djeffal is third.
“It was a great response from the group, coming off of a game where we lost a couple of key players and we had guys step up. As a coach, you couldn’t be more proud when guys step up and we continue to play our brand of football at the level we expect to play at,” Boss said.
Oregon State has four more Pac-12 Conference games left on the schedule. The Beavers will host California at 3 p.m. Sunday. The game is part of an Oregon State soccer doubleheader, with the women’s team hosting Washington State at noon.
Next week, the Oregon State men will travel to play San Diego State and UCLA. Washington will visit on Nov. 11 in the regular-season finale.
The Beavers are solidly in first place in the Pac-12 Conference standings with 16 points through six games. Washington has 12 points over five games for second place.
Boss said the team has improved over the course of the season and he hopes to see that continue.
“I think we’ve built on every single game. This group continues to get better and I don’t think that we’ve played our best football yet for 90 minutes. We’ve had moments and glimpses of it and we’ve had some good performances, but I think the challenge for us is continuing to grow in every game,” Boss said.