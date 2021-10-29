OSU men's soccer: Beavers gaining national recognition

These are significant absences as Molina-Diaz is the team’s second-leading scorer this season and Djeffal is third.

“It was a great response from the group, coming off of a game where we lost a couple of key players and we had guys step up. As a coach, you couldn’t be more proud when guys step up and we continue to play our brand of football at the level we expect to play at,” Boss said.

Oregon State has four more Pac-12 Conference games left on the schedule. The Beavers will host California at 3 p.m. Sunday. The game is part of an Oregon State soccer doubleheader, with the women’s team hosting Washington State at noon.

Next week, the Oregon State men will travel to play San Diego State and UCLA. Washington will visit on Nov. 11 in the regular-season finale.

The Beavers are solidly in first place in the Pac-12 Conference standings with 16 points through six games. Washington has 12 points over five games for second place.

Boss said the team has improved over the course of the season and he hopes to see that continue.

“I think we’ve built on every single game. This group continues to get better and I don’t think that we’ve played our best football yet for 90 minutes. We’ve had moments and glimpses of it and we’ve had some good performances, but I think the challenge for us is continuing to grow in every game,” Boss said.

