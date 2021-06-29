 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU men's rowing: Four named scholar athletes
0 Comments
alert

OSU men's rowing: Four named scholar athletes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Beavers Sports Logo White

Oregon State men’s rowers Tristan Gavin, Cal Labonski, Drew Riviello and Jacoby Wilson have been named Intercollegiate Rowing Coaches Association Scholar Athletes, as announced Tuesday.

In order to be named a scholar athlete, rowers must be in their second year of eligibility, maintain a 3.5 grade-point average or better, and have competed in the program’s top three boats during the season.

Gavin is a computer science major and earned All-Pac-12 honors this season. He competed with the Varsity 8 in all five regattas, rowing in the sixth seat during IRA Championships. Gavin earned the Benny for Team MVP for his efforts during the 2020-21 campaign.

Labonski is majoring in economics, and also competed with the Varsity 8 in all five regattas this season. He raced in the 7-seat at Pac-12 Championships, and in the 5-seat at IRA’s.

Riviello is a mechanical engineering major. The sophomore coxed the Junior Varsity 8 throughout the season, helping the boat to a first-place finish at Gonzaga and a fourth-place finish at Pac-12 Championships.

Wilson, a kinesiology major, earned Pac-12 All-Conference honors this season. He rowed in the Varsity 8 for all five regattas, rowing in the 5-seat at Pac-12 Championships and the 7-seat at IRA’s.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Does home court advantage exist with props?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News