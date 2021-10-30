OSU football: Oregon State rally comes up short at California

Oregon State was not able to overcome a slow start Saturday at California and the Golden Bears ran away with a 39-25 victory at Memorial Stadium.
Beavers running back BJ Baylor fumbled on the first play from scrimmage. The Golden Bears took advantage of the short field and took a lead they would never relinquish.
California (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12 Conference) stretched its advantage to 17-3 late in the second quarter.
Oregon State (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) is now 1-3 on the road. The offense started to show signs of life in the second quarter, putting together a drive for a field goal and starting another drive which ended with an interception.
The Beavers were able to get in the end zone just before halftime on a 7-play, 72-yard scoring drive which was capped by a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chance Nolan to Trevon Bradford.
California took the second-half kickoff and marched 65 yards for a score to extend the lead to 24-10.
Trailing by two scores, the Oregon State offense showed a sense of urgency. Nolan found Champ Flemings for a 40-yard pass to start the next drive. The Beavers then kept the ball on the ground, setting up a 4-yard scoring run by Deshaun Fenwick.
The Oregon State defense then forced a three-and-out possession by the Golden Bears. But when the Beavers got the ball back, the offense could not get a drive started and on fourth and 8 Oregon State was forced to punt.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
That set up one of the key plays of the game. California blocked the low drive by punter Luke Loecher and took over at the Oregon State 38. On the very next play, California quarterback Chase Garbers found Trevon Clark for a 38-yard touchdown to take a 31-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Beavers scored a final touchdown on a 46-yard pass from Nolan to Bradford and converted the 2-point conversion to make the score 31-25. But that is as close as Oregon State would get.
California committed its defense to stopping Oregon State’s running game. The Beavers averaged 4.3 yards per carry, gaining 134 yards on 31 attempts. Fenwick was the leading rusher, gaining 48 yards on 10 carries. Nolan completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 243 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Garber was 17 for 26 for 262 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Oregon State remains one win short of bowl eligibility. The Beavers will play Saturday at Colorado.