OSU football: Oregon State rally comes up short at California

Oregon State was not able to overcome a slow start Saturday at California and the Golden Bears ran away with a 39-25 victory at Memorial Stadium.

Beavers running back BJ Baylor fumbled on the first play from scrimmage. The Golden Bears took advantage of the short field and took a lead they would never relinquish.

California (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12 Conference) stretched its advantage to 17-3 late in the second quarter.

Oregon State (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) is now 1-3 on the road. The offense started to show signs of life in the second quarter, putting together a drive for a field goal and starting another drive which ended with an interception.

The Beavers were able to get in the end zone just before halftime on a 7-play, 72-yard scoring drive which was capped by a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chance Nolan to Trevon Bradford.

California took the second-half kickoff and marched 65 yards for a score to extend the lead to 24-10.

Trailing by two scores, the Oregon State offense showed a sense of urgency. Nolan found Champ Flemings for a 40-yard pass to start the next drive. The Beavers then kept the ball on the ground, setting up a 4-yard scoring run by Deshaun Fenwick.