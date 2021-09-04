OSU football: Nolan provides a spark as Beavers fall to Boilermakers

Trailing 16-7 late in the third quarter Saturday night at Purdue, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith decided it was time for a change.

He replaced starting quarterback Sam Noyer with redshirt sophomore Chance Nolan. The decision paid off immediately as Nolan connected with Zeriah Beason on a 41-yard pass to the Purdue 6-yard line. Two plays later, wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey scored on a 7-yard end around.

That was as close the Beavers would get as Purdue held on for a 30-21 victory.

But the insertion of Nolan seemed to energize the Oregon State offense. On Nolan’s second drive, the Beavers faced a fourth-and-2 effort at their own 37 with just over 8 minutes left on the clock. After faking a run, Nolan lofted a deep pass down the middle to Lindsey. The play looked like it would be successful but Purdue’s Cory Trice got a hand on the ball at the last moment to break up the play.

Purdue then stretched its lead with a six-play scoring drive. After a series of runs by power back Zander Horvath, quarterback Jack Plummer found tight end Payne Durham for a 5-yard touchdown and a 23-14 lead.