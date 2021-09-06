OSU football: No decision yet at QB

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith acknowledged that quarterback Chance Nolan gave the offense a boost after he entered the third quarter of Saturday’s 30-21 loss at Purdue.
But he is not yet ready to appoint Nolan the starter for this Saturday's home opener against Hawaii at Reser Stadium. Instead, Smith and his staff will observe the practices this week before making a choice between Nolan and week one starter Sam Noyer.
“Chance came in and he probably played a little better than Sam, just looking at the body of work. But at the same time we had fall camp, we went with Noyer, there were reasons for that,” Smith said during a press conference Monday in Corvallis. “So it’s like, why rush this decision? Let’s let it play out a couple days.”
After reviewing the tape from Saturday’s game, Smith said the entire offense suffered from inconsistency in the opener and both quarterbacks missed some throws that could have been made.
“He’d (Noyer) tell you, he had a few throws he needs to make. We got a couple guys open, we didn’t get it there. But going back, too, there’s a couple snaps that pass protection needs to be a little bit better for him,” Smith said.
The decision on this week’s starter will be made after observing Noyer and Nolan in practice and it will also be at least partly based on the game plan, Smith said. Hawaii head coach Todd Graham is a former defensive coordinator with a reputation for constructing aggressive defenses that create turnovers.
One quarterback who is not under consideration to start this week is Tristan Gebbia. The redshirt junior is still not fully recovered from a hamstring injury.
“I wish he was closer but he’s just not,” Smith said of Gebbia’s return.
The experienced offensive line is expected to be a strength for Oregon State this season, but it didn’t have the best day against the Boilermakers. The Beavers were not able to run the ball effectively, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry on 25 attempts. Perhaps the biggest problem was the inability to create any big plays in the running game. The longest rush of the day was for 11 yards.
The line was also inconsistent in pass protection. Purdue recorded just one sack and there were plays when Noyer or Nolan had adequate time to read the defense and make a throw. But overall, the Boilermakers were able to create consistent pressure without blitzing.
“I do think we can play at a really high level at O-line and we didn’t,” Smith said.
Defensively, Smith thought there was a lot to be happy with in Saturday’s performance. He thought players pursued hard and tackled well. He was also impressed with the red zone defense in the first half as the Beavers kept the Boilermakers out of the end one on a couple of drives and limited them to field goals.
“That kept us in the game, it really did,” Smith said.
He gave the defensive backs credit for competing hard against Purdue. Rejzohn Wright took a physical approach in defending Purdue’s all-conference receiver David Bell and Jaydon Grant made one of the biggest plays of the game on a trick play by the Boilermakers.
“Jaydon’s pick on the fake field goal was critically important,” Smith said.
Going into the game, Oregon State was committed to being aggressive on fourth down if the right opportunity presented itself, Smith said. That moment came in the fourth quarter when the Beavers trailed 16-14 and faced a fourth and 2 at their own 37. Oregon State kept its offense on the field and after faking the run, Nolan threw deep to Tyjon Lindsey.
Unfortunately for the Beavers, Purdue defender Cory Trice was able to recover, close the gap on Lindsey and break up the play.
“Toward that point in the game, we hadn’t functioned offensively to put together a long drive. Felt like it was going to be a great opportunity for a huge play. We got exactly what we wanted. We wanted everyone piled in there. We wanted Tyjon one-on-one. They made a better play than we did,” Smith said.
Looking ahead to Hawaii, Smith noted that the Rainbow Warriors have already played two games, losing to UCLA and defeating Portland State.
Graham is in his first year as the head coach at Hawaii, but Smith is familiar with his approach from past matchups when Graham was the head coach at Arizona State and Smith was an assistant at Washington.
Hawaii is led by junior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. Against the Vikings, Cordeiro completed 18 of 25 pass attempts for 305 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He also ran for 99 yards on 18 carries.
“It’s an issue and it’s a challenge when the quarterback is athletic and will keep the ball and run with it besides making plays throwing it. Anytime you play quarterbacks like that you’ve got to be disciplined on defense, always account for the quarterback in the run game and that will be our approach,” Smith said.