OSU football: No decision yet at QB

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith acknowledged that quarterback Chance Nolan gave the offense a boost after he entered the third quarter of Saturday’s 30-21 loss at Purdue.

But he is not yet ready to appoint Nolan the starter for this Saturday's home opener against Hawaii at Reser Stadium. Instead, Smith and his staff will observe the practices this week before making a choice between Nolan and week one starter Sam Noyer.

“Chance came in and he probably played a little better than Sam, just looking at the body of work. But at the same time we had fall camp, we went with Noyer, there were reasons for that,” Smith said during a press conference Monday in Corvallis. “So it’s like, why rush this decision? Let’s let it play out a couple days.”

After reviewing the tape from Saturday’s game, Smith said the entire offense suffered from inconsistency in the opener and both quarterbacks missed some throws that could have been made.

“He’d (Noyer) tell you, he had a few throws he needs to make. We got a couple guys open, we didn’t get it there. But going back, too, there’s a couple snaps that pass protection needs to be a little bit better for him,” Smith said.