OSU football: Beavers snap losing streak at The Coliseum

Oregon State ended six decades of disappointment at The Coliseum in Los Angeles with a 45-27 victory over USC on Saturday night.
The win was the first for Oregon State over the Trojans on their home turf since 1960.
The Beavers hung on during a back and forth first half in which the Trojans’ offense seemed unstoppable and the penalties kept piling up. Oregon State was penalized 10 times for 122 yards in the first half, with most of those penalties called on the OSU defense.
The Beavers jumped out to the early lead on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Chance Nolan to tight end Teagan Quitoriano. USC quickly marched down the field on a 5-play, 75-yard drive to even the score.
The Beavers had an opportunity to regain the lead late in the opening quarter. Oregon State had first-and-goal at the USC 8 when Nolan’s pass into the corner of the end zone was intercepted by Isaac Taylor-Stuart, who just got a foot down inbounds.
After the Trojans drove 80 yards for a go-ahead touchdown, it appeared USC had recaptured the momentum and the Beavers’ losing streak at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum would continue.
But Oregon State (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12 Conference) did not panic and instead relied on its offensive line and ground attack to settle back into the game.
The Beavers put together a 10-play, 92-yard scoring drive midway through the quarter which was capped by a 13-yard touchdown pass from Nolan to Tyjon Lindsey. Six different players carried the ball on the drive as the Oregon State offense kept the Trojans off balance with a mix of quarterback keepers, fly sweeps and power runs.
After forcing the Trojans to punt on the ensuing possession, the Beavers could have been content to ride out the clock and go into halftime tied at 14. But Oregon State chose to be aggressive. A planned outside run by Nolan gained a first down and gave the offense some breathing room. The quarterback then found Lindsey for a 26-yard pass as the Beavers reached midfield.
Three plays later Nolan connected with Tre’Shaun Harrison on a 36-yard touchdown pass which put the Beavers ahead 21-14.
Oregon State kept up the offensive pressure in the second half, scoring touchdowns on its first three drives after the break and stretching its lead to 42-17.
The first score came on another pass from Nolan to Lindsey. Oregon State’s wildcat specialist Jack Colletto scored the next two touchdowns on goal-line dives up the middle.
The Trojans tried to rally in the fourth quarter but the Beavers forced two late turnovers to close out the historic victory.
Nolan continued to strengthen his grip on the quarterback position as he completed 15 of 19 passes for 213 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Beavers were able to control the game, however, because of their success running the ball. Oregon State ran for a total of 322 yards on 51 attempts for an average of more than 6 yards per carry. That allowed the Beavers to win the time of possession, controlling the ball for nearly 35 minutes to USC’s 25 minutes.
B.J. Baylor led the way with 158 yards rushing on 23 attempts. Deshaun Fenwick added 53 yards on 11 attempts and Nolan ran for 57 yards on five carries.
The Trojans relied heavily on receiver Drake London who caught 10 passes for 165 yards. Overall, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis completed 31 of 49 attempts for 355 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.
The Beavers will host Washington on Saturday. The Huskies (2-2, 1-0 Pac-12) defeated California, 31-24, in overtime.