OSU football: Beavers snap losing streak at The Coliseum

The Beavers put together a 10-play, 92-yard scoring drive midway through the quarter which was capped by a 13-yard touchdown pass from Nolan to Tyjon Lindsey. Six different players carried the ball on the drive as the Oregon State offense kept the Trojans off balance with a mix of quarterback keepers, fly sweeps and power runs.

After forcing the Trojans to punt on the ensuing possession, the Beavers could have been content to ride out the clock and go into halftime tied at 14. But Oregon State chose to be aggressive. A planned outside run by Nolan gained a first down and gave the offense some breathing room. The quarterback then found Lindsey for a 26-yard pass as the Beavers reached midfield.

Three plays later Nolan connected with Tre’Shaun Harrison on a 36-yard touchdown pass which put the Beavers ahead 21-14.

Oregon State kept up the offensive pressure in the second half, scoring touchdowns on its first three drives after the break and stretching its lead to 42-17.

The first score came on another pass from Nolan to Lindsey. Oregon State’s wildcat specialist Jack Colletto scored the next two touchdowns on goal-line dives up the middle.

The Trojans tried to rally in the fourth quarter but the Beavers forced two late turnovers to close out the historic victory.