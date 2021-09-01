OSU football: Beavers prepare for Purdue's star receiver

Purdue wide receiver David Bell will have the full attention of the Oregon State defense on Saturday when the teams meet in the season opener in West Lafayette, Ind.
The 6-2 junior was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019. As a sophomore, Bell caught 53 passes for 625 yards and eight touchdowns in the Boilermakers’ six-game season and was a first-team all-conference selection.
“He’s really good. He’s a really good player. He’s been a good player for them the last two years and one of the better players in the Big Ten,” said Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar during a post-practice interview on Wednesday at Reser Stadium. “He’s going to be a challenge. He’s tough to cover and when he gets the ball in his hands on short routes, stuff like that, he can make things happen with his feet, too. He’s an explosive player that we’re going to have to contend with.”
Bell plays in a creative offensive system crafted by Jeff Brohm, who is entering his fifth season as Purdue’s head coach. Brohm was hired by Purdue following a very successful three-year stint at Western Kentucky where his teams averaged 44.6 points a game and 526.2 yards of total offense per game.
So far, Purdue has not approached those numbers, averaging 27.2 points and 413.9 yards a game during his tenure.
Tibesar said that while Brohm’s system hasn’t changed much during his four years at Purdue, defensive coaches know they have to expect some surprises early in a new season.
“Every year, offensive and defensive coaches, they adjust their schemes to things they’ve got to do better or new wrinkles that they find or trends that are happening across the country. And so there’s going to be some things that they’re going to do that they haven’t shown on tape and we’ve got to be able to hope our rules fit and apply and we can get our guys in the right space,” Tibesar said.
This is Tibesar’s fourth year as the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Oregon State, and he thinks this was the best camp the defense has had during that time.
“I think we had our best camp as far as the number of takeaways that we were able to generate. Just overall the performance, I think you could see that we’ve got a lot of veteran guys who’ve been in this system for a while now and know the adjustments and are able to go out there and play fast,” Tibesar said.
Jaydon Grant, a redshirt junior defensive back who has been picked as one of the team captains for the second year in a row, is one of those defenders. He said that with that experience comes greater expectations to perform consistently.
“We have a bunch of guys out there that know exactly what they’re supposed to do every single play, every single call,” Grant said.
Inside linebacker Avery Roberts, also a redshirt junior, said the experience allows the defense to communicate more efficiently.
“You know, certain things happen, you know if this person’s going to make this call, you already know. At this point, going into year three playing with everyone, it’s one of those things that it just ramps up. It makes the game a lot easier, a lot smoother for the defense,” Roberts said.
Purdue went 2-4 in 2020, opening the year with wins over Iowa (24-20) and Illinois (31-24) before falling to Northwestern (27-20), Minnesota (34-31), Rutgers (37-30) and Nebraska (37-27).
But Tibesar believes that record may be misleading because all of Purdue’s games last season were close.
“Win or lose, usually it was a one-score game coming down to the end in the fourth quarter. Tight battles all the way through. They were in every single game that they played in, just like we were. And so I expect them to be competitive … and it’s going to come down to the fourth quarter and see who can make plays,” Tibesar.
Purdue familiarity
This will not be the first game in West Lafayette for either Tibesar or Roberts. Tibesar was the defensive coordinator for the Boilermakers in 2012. Roberts played for Nebraska as a freshman and was on the squad that earned a 25-24 victory at Purdue in 2017.
Experienced captains
Grant, Roberts, quarterback Tristan Gebbia and linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray were voted team captains. Roberts is the only new name on the list. Both Grant and Gebbia were picked last year and this is the third consecutive year that Hughes-Murray has been selected for this honor. Grant said that for him, being a captain means accepting more responsibility as a teammate and as a friend.
“Just come to more of a realization that I am one of the guys that my teammates look to first. So just accepting that responsibility and continuing to lead the way I lead,” Grant said.
Dunn makes Jets roster
Tuesday was cutdown day in the National Football League and rookie defensive back Isaiah Dunn of Oregon State made the roster of the New York Jets. Dunn was not drafted but signed with the Jets as a free agent and made a strong impression during training camp.
Both Tibesar and Grant offered their congratulations.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Isaiah Dunn,” Grant said. “He gave himself a shot when he signed with the Jets. He worked really hard, not just to make the team but over his whole entire time here at Oregon State.”